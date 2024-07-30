The Fog (2005) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

The latest edition of the Revisited series looks back at the 2005 remake of The Fog, starring Tom Welling, Maggie Grace, Selma Blair

A new episode of the Revisited video series has arrived online this morning… and this time around, we’re looking back at a movie that has a very bad reputation: director Rupert Wainwright’s 2005 remake of the John Carpenter cult classic The Fog (you can watch the remake HERE). This video sets out to explain “Why The Fog fails,” and you can hear all about it in the embed above.

Directed by Wainwright from a screenplay written by Cooper Layne, The Fog remake feels like an attempt to put a J-horror-style twist on the ideas from Carpenter’s film. It has the following synopsis: The prosperous town of Antonio Bay, Oregon is born in blood, as the town’s founders get their money by murdering a colony of lepers. But the truth of what they did is concealed from subsequent generations. More than 100 years later, Elizabeth Williams, whose family lives in Antonio Bay, returns just as a statue in tribute to the founders is to be unveiled. When a mysterious fog rolls in, Elizabeth and her boyfriend soon discover it has vengeful supernatural powers.

The film stars Tom Welling, Maggie Grace, Selma Blair, DeRay Davis, Kenneth Welsh, Adrian Hough, Sara Botsford, Cole Heppell, Mary Black, Jonathon Young, R. Nelson Brown, Christian Bocher, Douglas H. Arthurs, Yves Cameron, Charles André, Rade Šerbedžija, Matthew Currie Holmes, Sonja Bennett, Meghan Heffern, Alex Bruhanski, Dan Shea, and Rick Pearce.

The The Fog remake episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of the remake of The Fog? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Two previous episodes of Revisited can be seen below. To see more of our shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!