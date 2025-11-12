The Freeze: Fall star Grace Caroline Currey is menaced by a vintage fridge

Fall starred Grace Caroline Currey (Shazam!: Fury of the Gods) and Virginia Gardner (Halloween) as two friends stuck at the top of a 2000-foot-tall radio tower. The low-budget flick was a success, prompting Capstone Studios to greenlight two sequels – and while it sounds like Currey has missed out on at least the first of those two sequels, Deadline lets us know there’s another interesting Currey project currently in post-production: The Freeze , which pits her against a vintage refrigerator!

IndustryWorks Studios is presenting The Freeze to potential buyers at the American Film Market. Written and directed by Trevor Mirosh, the film has the following synopsis: When her young son vanishes, Morgan (Grace Caroline Currey) clings to hope as her fractured family unravels. But after bringing home a vintage 1940s refrigerator, she discovers something hidden within that’s slowly freezing them inside their own home, and may hold the chilling truth behind her son’s disappearance.

Currey is joined in the cast by Milo Gibson (The Outpost), James C. Clayton (Bullet Proof), and Natasha Henstridge (Species).

Executive producers on The Freeze include Evan Tylor and Caterina Scrivano of IndustryWorks Studios along with Keli Price of Price Productions.

Mirosh, who has multiple short films to his credit, made his feature directorial debut with the 2010 crime comedy Salvador’s Deli. The Freeze is a feature expansion of a ten-minute short film (along called The Freeze) that Mirosh made in 2017. That one starred Stephanie Lavigne (Never Let Go) and Abby Ross (Riverdale). Here’s the synopsis: Inside their apartment, a young girl and her roommate discover that their 1950s fridge is more than it seems. According to the IMDb listing, Lavigne did make the jump over to the feature version of the concept, but, as of right now, it doesn’t look like Ross did.

I haven’t seen the short film, but I was sold on the feature version of The Freeze as soon as I saw that it was a genre movie about Grace Caroline Currey dealing with a supernatural refrigerator. I’m in!

Are you interested in watching Grace Caroline Currey take on an evil vintage refrigerator? Share your thoughts on The Freeze by leaving a comment below.