1987 cult classic horror film The Gate gets the novelization treatment

The 1987 cult classic horror film The Gate lives up to its title in more than one way. Sure, it’s about kids accidentally opening a gate to Hell, but the title also fits because it’s a great gateway horror movie – and I can say this for sure, because it was among the first batch of horror movies I ever watched when I was getting into the genre, and it has been one of my favorites ever since. Which is why I gave it a Best Horror Movie You Never Saw write-up a while back. I’m also a fan of the concept of novelizations, so I was very glad to see that, almost forty years after the movie was first released, The Gate has finally been given the novelization treatment, courtesy of author Christian Francis. Copies are available for purchase at THIS LINK.

Here’s the description of the 224 page novelization: They have opened The Gate. Pray it’s not too late. The official novelization of the 1987 supernatural horror film, written by Michael Nankin. Based on his original, darker screenplay, this novel expands on the film’s practical-effects-driven horror, eerie atmosphere, and unforgettable 80s adventure. Best friends Glen and Terry stumble upon a mysterious hole in Glen’s backyard. At first, it seems harmless. Then, strange things begin happening. Terrifying visions, shadowy creatures, and unexplainable events escalate quickly. By the time they realize the truth, it’s too late. They’ve opened a portal to a demonic realm. What starts as a harmless discovery turns into a nightmare beyond imagination. With their parents away and the forces of darkness closing in, Glen and Terry must fight to close the gate before the demons consume their world. Whether you’re revisiting The Gate or experiencing its demonic horror for the first time, this official novelization delivers all the creeps, scares, and suspense of the film.

Directed by Tibor Takács from a script by Michael Nankin, the 1987 film stars Stephen Dorff, Christa Denton, Louis Tripp, Kelly Rowan, and Jennifer Irwin.

Francis has written a lot of novelizations recently, including Session 9, In the Mouth of Madness, Witchboard, The First Power, and the Maniac Cop trilogy. We recently learned that his novelization of Strangeland will be published on October 22nd.

