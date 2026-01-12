The Gate: Fans will be able to own a life-size replica of a minion from the 1987 cult classic horror film!

The 1987 cult classic horror film The Gate lives up to its title in more than one way. Sure, it’s about kids accidentally opening a gate to Hell, but the title also fits because it’s a great gateway horror movie – and I can say this for sure, because it was among the first batch of horror movies I ever watched when I was getting into the genre, and it has been one of my favorites ever since. Which is why I gave it a Best Horror Movie You Never Saw write-up a while back. Although I’ve been a fan of this movie for decades, I never thought that owning an official life-size replica of one of the demonic minions from the movie would be an option – but now, it is! Trick or Treat Studios will be selling 1:1 minion figures for $64.99. They’re not accepting pre-orders, but we assume they will be soon.

The Movie

Directed by Tibor Takács from a script by Michael Nankin, The Gate tells the following story: Best friends Glen and Terry stumble upon a mysterious hole in Glen’s backyard. At first, it seems harmless. Then, strange things begin happening. Terrifying visions, shadowy creatures, and unexplainable events escalate quickly. By the time they realize the truth, it’s too late. They’ve opened a portal to a demonic realm. What starts as a harmless discovery turns into a nightmare beyond imagination. With their parents away and the forces of darkness closing in, Glen and Terry must fight to close the gate before the demons consume their world. Stephen Dorff, Christa Denton, Louis Tripp, Kelly Rowan, and Jennifer Irwin star.

The Minion

Here’s the information on Trick or Treat Studios’ minion replica: Trick or Treat Studios is proud to present the officially licensed The Gate – Minion 1:1 Figure, a life-size recreation of the demonic creature from the cult horror classic. This full-scale Minion figure is vinyl and stands approximately 13 inches tall, featuring detailed sculpting and paint modeled directly after the film design. The figure includes hinged shoulders for subtle posing and display adjustment. Designed as a premium display piece, this statue brings one of the most memorable practical-effects monsters of the ’80s to life. Perfect for collectors, horror fans, and display enthusiasts looking to add a deep-cut creature feature to their collection.

An image of the figure can be seen at the bottom of this article. Trick or Treat will also be selling a minion mask for the same price as the figure.

Are you a fan of The Gate, and will you be adding the minion replica to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.