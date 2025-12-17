Netflix to develop a series adaptation of Liz Moore’s The God of the Woods

As studios close the books on 2025 and look toward the future, Netflix is ready to do business with author Liz Moore for a series adaptation of her 2024 novel The God of the Woods. Per the deal, Moore (Long Bright River) will partner with Liz Hannah (The Girl from Plainville, Mindhunter, The Post) to co-showrun, write, and executive produce the series. In addition to Moore and Hannah, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty will executive produce for Original Film.

“We love making TV and can’t wait to bring The God of the Woods to life with our partners at Sony and Netflix,” Moore and Hannah said in a statement. “We hope everyone falls in love (and hate) with these characters as much as we have.”

What is The God of the Woods About?

“The God of the Woods is a multigenerational drama series set in the Adirondacks. It explores the Van Laar family’s dark secrets, class tensions, and the mysterious disappearance of 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar from her family’s summer camp — in the wake of an earlier family tragedy that may be related. As the past and present collide, the Van Laars’ wealth and influence unravel, revealing the damaging consequences of privilege and the abuse of power.”

Who Else Enjoys Moore’s Novels?

Adding to the novel’s appeal, President Barack Obama selected The God of the Woods as one of his favorite novels of the year. Moreover, Swifties noticed Taylor listening to the audiobook version of Moore’s best-selling novel in her “End of an Era ” docuseries, released on Disney+ last week. Moore’s work is in high demand following the series adaptation of her novel Long Bright River, starring Amanda Seyfried, Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson, and more.

What’s Moore’s Long Bright River About?

If you’re interested in checking out Long Bright River, here’s a synopsis for the novel, courtesy of Amazon:

In a Philadelphia neighborhood rocked by the opioid crisis, two once-inseparable sisters find themselves at odds. One, Kacey, lives on the streets in the vise of addiction. The other, Mickey, walks those same blocks on her police beat. They don’t speak anymore, but Mickey never stops worrying about her sibling.

Then Kacey disappears, suddenly, at the same time that a mysterious string of murders begins in Mickey’s district, and Mickey becomes dangerously obsessed with finding the culprit–and her sister–before it’s too late.

Alternating its present-day mystery with the story of the sisters’ childhood and adolescence, Long Bright River is at once heart-pounding and heart-wrenching: a gripping suspense novel that is also a moving story of sisters, addiction, and the formidable ties that persist between place, family, and fate.