Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe confront maternal madness in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle trailer

Inviting someone into your home, especially someone who will spend time with your kids, is a nasty business. You need to be sure of so many things. References will only get you so far, and who’s to say skeletons don’t lurk in closets deeper than you can reach? In Hulu’s The Hand That Rocks the Cradle trailer, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane, Birds of Prey, Kate) and Maika Monroe (Longlegs, It Follows, Independence Day: Resurgence) confront differing approaches to raising a child, maintaining a happy home, and keeping the fires burning in the bedroom. The psychological thriller from director Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera: The Bone Woman, La Rabia de Clara) will premiere on October 22, exclusively on Hulu.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, courtesy of Hulu:

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Caitlin Morales, an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny, Polly Murphy (Maika Monroe), into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be. “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” also stars Raúl Castillo, Martin Starr, Mileiah Vega, Riki Lindhome, and Shannon Cochran, and is written by Micah Bloomberg based on a screenplay by Amanda Silver. The producers are Michael Schaefer, Mike LaRocca, and Ted Field, and the executive producers are Michael Napoliello, Maria Frisk, and Seth William Meier.

The original version of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle was released in 1992, with Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay, and Matt McCoy leading the cast. Directed by Curtis Hanson and written by Amanda Silver, the psychological thriller terrified audiences and led to a rash of paranoia among live-in caretakers and homeowners. It became a cautionary tale for would-be nannies and families hoping to find someone to manage day-to-day affairs. Thankfully, vetting for such positions is more thorough nowadays, thanks mainly to internet research, extensive background checks, and general snooping.

What do you think about Hulu’s trailer for The Hand That Rocks the Cradle? Are you a fan of the original film? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle comes to Hulu on October 22.