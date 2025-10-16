The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake secures an R rating for strong bloody violence

Maika Monroe has earned genre icon status with her roles in thrillers and horror movies like Longlegs, God Is a Bullet, Watcher, Flashback, Villains, Tau, Bad Blood, Flying Monkeys, It Follows, and The Guest. When she ventures into dark territory, she often plays the heroine – but she has shifted into villain mode for the remake of the 1992 psychological thriller The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (watch it HERE). The remake is coming our way from director Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera: The Bone Woman) and screenwriter Micah Bloomberg, whose credits include Sanctuary and Homecoming, and it’s set to premiere on October 22, exclusively on Hulu. With that date coming up next week, the MPA ratings board has revealed that this new take on The Hand That Rocks the Cradle has secured an R rating for some strong/bloody violence, sexual content and language .

For comparison, the original film was rated R for terror, violence, a scene of sexual molestation, and for language.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, courtesy of Hulu: Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Caitlin Morales, an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny, Polly Murphy (Maika Monroe), into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

In addition to Monroe and Winstead, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle also stars Raúl Castillo, Martin Starr, Mileiah Vega, Riki Lindhome, and Shannon Cochran. The producers are Michael Schaefer, Mike LaRocca, and Ted Field, and the executive producers are Michael Napoliello, Maria Frisk, and Seth William Meier.

Directed by Curtis Hanson from a screenplay written by Amanda Silver, the original The Hand That Rocks the Cradle has the following synopsis: When she was assaulted by her doctor, Claire Bartel reported him to the police, and rather than go to prison for his crime, he killed himself. The shock of the accusations and suicide caused the doctor’s pregnant wife, Peyton, to have a miscarriage. Driven mad with rage, Peyton poses as a nanny for the Bartel family. Her plan: to tear Claire’s life apart, seduce her husband and eventually murder the woman she blames for ruining her life. The film stars Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay, Matt McCoy, Ernie Hudson, Julianne Moore, Madeline Zima, John de Lancie, and Kevin Skousen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources, Monroe was the first choice to play the dangerous nanny in the remake, and she quickly signed on to do just that.

I actually saw the original The Hand That Rocks the Cradle in the theatre when I was a little kid, so it has always had a place in my heart and mind because of that, even though I haven’t rewatched it many times over the years. I’m interested in seeing what the new version is going to be like.

Are you interested in the remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle? What do you think of the reasons given for the R rating? Let us know by leaving a comment below.