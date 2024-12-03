The Hand That Rocks the Cradle: Martin Starr joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead in remake

THR reports that Martin Starr (Tulsa King) is set to join Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ahsoka) and Maika Monroe (Longlegs) in the upcoming remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Raúl Castillo (Smile 2) will also appear in the film.

The 20th Century Studios project is a new take on the 1992 thriller, which starred Rebecca De Mornay and Anna Bella Sciorra. When Claire Bartel (Sciorra) is assaulted by her doctor, she reports him to the police, but he kills himself to avoid being arrested. The doctor’s pregnant wife, Peyton (De Mornay), has a miscarriage and is driven mad with rage. Posing as a nanny for the Bartel family, she decides to tear Claire’s life apart by seducing her husband and murdering her. Monroe will be playing the De Mornay role in the remake, while Winstead will be stepping into the Sciorra role.

Martin Starr will be playing a neighbour whom Winstead’s character will turn to for help. Raúl Castillo will play Winstead’s husband. Michelle Garza Cervera (Homecoming) will direct the remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, based on a script by Micah Bloomberg (Sanctuary).

Starr can currently be seen starring alongside Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King. He plays Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman, a marijuana dealer who is recruited into Dwight Manfredi’s (Stallone) crew. The second season wrapped up on Paramount+ last month, and Stallone has been inking a new deal for two more seasons.

The official synopsis for Tulsa King season 2: “ Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York. ”