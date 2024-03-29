The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

Thirty-two years ago, the psychological thriller The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (watch it HERE) reached theatres – and this one will always have a special place in my heart, because I remember catching a screening during its theatrical run. Little kid me sitting in a theatre, watching the story play out with my mom beside me. I even remember my mom gasping at the sight of something that happens in the film. Someone else who has an appreciation for the movie is my fellow JoBlo writer Lance Vlcek, and he felt it was time for this movie to get the Revisited treatment. So you can hear all about it by checking out the video embedded above!

Directed by Curtis Hanson from a screenplay written by Amanda Silver, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle has the following synopsis: When she was assaulted by her doctor, Claire Bartel reported him to the police, and rather than go to prison for his crime, he killed himself. The shock of the accusations and suicide caused the doctor’s pregnant wife, Peyton, to have a miscarriage. Driven mad with rage, Peyton poses as a nanny for the Bartel family. Her plan: to tear Claire’s life apart, seduce her husband and eventually murder the woman she blames for ruining her life.

The film stars Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay, Matt McCoy, Ernie Hudson, Julianne Moore, Madeline Zima, John de Lancie, and Kevin Skousen.

The The Hand That Rocks the Cradle episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Two previous episodes of Revisited can be seen below. To see more of our shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!