The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake is set to star Maika Monroe

Maika Monroe has earned genre icon status with her roles in thrillers and horror movies like Longlegs, God Is a Bullet, Watcher, Flashback, Villains, Tau, Bad Blood, Flying Monkeys, It Follows, and The Guest. When she ventures into dark territory, she often plays the heroine – but she’ll be shifting into villain mode for the remake of the 1992 psychological thriller The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (watch it HERE). The remake is coming our way from director Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera: The Bone Woman) and screenwriter Micah Bloomberg, whose credits include Sanctuary and Homecoming.

Directed by Curtis Hanson from a screenplay written by Amanda Silver, the original The Hand That Rocks the Cradle has the following synopsis: When she was assaulted by her doctor, Claire Bartel reported him to the police, and rather than go to prison for his crime, he killed himself. The shock of the accusations and suicide caused the doctor’s pregnant wife, Peyton, to have a miscarriage. Driven mad with rage, Peyton poses as a nanny for the Bartel family. Her plan: to tear Claire’s life apart, seduce her husband and eventually murder the woman she blames for ruining her life. The film stars Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay, Matt McCoy, Ernie Hudson, Julianne Moore, Madeline Zima, John de Lancie, and Kevin Skousen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources, Monroe was the first choice to play the dangerous nanny in the remake, and she has signed on to do just that. So she’s taking on the De Mornay role in this “two hander,” and now the filmmakers need to find who’s going to play the Sciorra character. Radar Pictures’ Ted Field and Michael Schaefer are producing the film with Mike Larocca under the Department M banner. The project is set up at 20th Century Studios.

The next movie Monroe will be going into production on is the subversive fairy tale 100 Nights of Hero, where she’ll co-star with Emma Corrin. She’s also attached to reprise the role of heroine Jay Height in the long-awaited It Follows sequel They Follow.

