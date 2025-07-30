Pete Davidson says his eye was put in jeopardy for The Home scene

A new horror film called The Home , from The Purge franchise creator James DeMonaco, reached theatres last Friday, and while JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols wasn’t thrilled by the movie (you can read his 4/10 review HERE), lead actor Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) did find the filming of one particular scene to be quite unnerving – and he put his own eyeball at risk so DeMonaco could get the shot! At least it ended up being enough of a notable moment that it’s featured on the poster, which shows a syringe needle almost touching an eyeball.

Scripted by DeMonaco and Adam Canto, The Home sees Davidson taking on the role of Max, a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets. As he investigates the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he starts to uncover connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child. Marilee Talkington (See), Matthew Miniero (Boarding School), David Moreland (Donnie Darko), Jimmy Gary Jr. (Orange Is the New Black), Daphne Rey (Abbott Elementary), and Jagger Nelson (The Last Nazi) are also in the cast. Here’s the official synopsis: In this horror thriller from the creator of The Purge, a rebellious twentysomething is sentenced to community service at a quiet retirement home. The residents on the fourth floor are strictly off-limits, said to require “special care.” As his suspicions grow and he digs deeper, he uncovers a chilling secret that puts both the residents’ lives and his own in grave danger.

Davidson and DeMonaco decided to team up because they’re both proud Staten Island natives – as you may have noticed from the likes of The King of Staten Island, The First Purge, and This Is the Night. DeMonaco has previously said that Davidson doesn’t give a comedic performance in the film. He has “a very, very dramatic, straightforward role.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Davidson confirmed that a needle was put right up to his eyeball for the filming of a scene in The Home. He said (with thanks to The Hollywood Reporter for the transcription), “ I read the script and was just like, ‘That won’t be my eye. This is the movies. It’ll be a CGI eye.’ ” When he reported to set, he was greeted by three doctors who seemed concerned about what was about to happen. DeMonaco told him, “ ‘Well, it’s gotta be your eye.’ He goes, ‘You have very recognizable eyes,’” he said. I go, ‘What the … what the hell are you talking about?’ … They do, you know, the Kubrick Clockwork Orange thing. They open my eye or whatever and it’s all … it’s all jacked up. And there’s these three doctors on the side and this actor was, like, messing up his lines and I was like, ‘Come on, dude.’ ” One of the doctors eventually stopped the filming, saying Davidson’s eye would be damaged if it was left open for another thirty seconds. “ So I take the thing off. I’m like, you know, squirting it with water and stuff. Then we’re watching it in video village and the director goes, ‘Yeah, it didn’t have to be your eye.’ “

