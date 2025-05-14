Maya Hawke to portray Wiress in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is overflowing with young talent. Previously, we learned Joseph Zada (We Were Liars, Total Control, Invisible Boys), Whitney Peak (Home Before Dark, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Molly’s Game), Mckenna Grace (Gifted, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King, It Comes at Night, Elvis), Jesse Plemons (Civil War, Breaking Bad, The Irishman) will star in the highly anticipated prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and now we’re hearing that Maya Hawke (Stranger Things, Fear Street: Part One – 1994, Inside Out 2) is joining the cast.

According to a cast round-up making the scene online, Maya Hawke plays Wiress in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Wiress is a former Hunger Games champion who has become a District 12 mentor. She was the victor of the 49th Hunger Games alongside her district colleague Beetee Latier. Wiress is an eccentric warrior and rebel, which we know is the type of character Maya Hawke can play to perfection. Previously, Amanda Plummer played Wiress in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Maya Hawke joins Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee. Additionally, Glenn Close is reportedly negotiating for an undisclosed role.

Here is a synopsis for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping novel courtesy of Amazon:

When you’ve been set up to lose everything you love, what is there left to fight for?

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes.

Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves.

When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.

Francis Lawrence directs The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping from a screenplay by Billy Ray, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. The five films in the Hunger Games franchise have grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide. The films resonate with the fans of Susan Collins’ novels, bringing her saga of survival, revolution, and perseverance to life like never before. Fans are thrilled to see another chapter of the story adapted for the silver screen, and theater owners are excited to volunteer as tribute to sell tickets to the saga’s rabid fanbase.

