Joseph Zada to play Haymitch in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

By
Posted 16 hours ago
Deadline reports that Joseph Zada (Invisible Boys) has been tapped to play Haymitch Abernathy in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. Additionally, Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2) has been cast as Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch’s girlfriend.

The Hunger Games franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-President Erin Westerman. “After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out—not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles. Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise. His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem.  We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.

Producer Nina Jacobson added, “Deb Zane and Dylan Jury oversaw an exhaustive (and exhausting!) search to find a young actor with the skill and imagination to embody young Haymitch. Jo prepared like crazy and stole our hearts. Then Whitney took our breath away as Lenore Dove. When we put the two of them together, it was one of those magical casting moments when you know your search has led you home.

Lionsgate announces a film adaptation and release date for the latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping

Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every installment of the franchise with the exception of the first movie, will direct Sunrise on the Reaping from a script by Billy Ray based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. The story is set 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games and starts on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games when 16-year-old Haymitch is unexpectedly chosen. In honour of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes and sent into a battle for their lives.

The film is the second prequel of the franchise, following The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes which centers on a young Coriolanus Snow. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20, 2026.

Source: Deadline
