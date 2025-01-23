The Invisible Raptor unveils trio of clips ahead of Blu-ray release

A trio of clips from The Invisible Raptor have been unveiled ahead of the horror comedy film’s Blu-ray release

A horror comedy called The Invisible Raptor had its world premiere at the 2023 Sitges Film Festival and then made the festival rounds for a year. For a while, the film had a 100% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes – and even though that number has gotten lower since The Invisible Raptor received a theatrical and digital release (courtesy of Well Go USA) back in December, the audience score is still at 93%. Now, the film is set to reach Blu-ray on February 4th (copies can be pre-ordered HERE), and ahead of that release, a trio of clips have been unveiled. You can watch one in the embed above and two more at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Mike Hermosa from a screenplay by Mike Capes and Johnny Wickham, The Invisible Raptor has the following synopsis: After a top-secret experiment goes wrong, a hyper-intelligent invisible raptor escapes the lab and begins wreaking havoc in the surrounding neighborhood. When the creature’s identity is uncovered, it soon becomes clear that a disgraced paleontologist—alongside his ex-girlfriend, an unhinged amusement park security guard, and a local celebrity chicken farmer—is the town’s only hope for surviving the raptor’s ravenous rampage.

Writer Mike Capes (For the Win) also stars alongside Sean Astin (The Goonies), David Shackelford (True Detective), Caitlin McHugh Stamos (The Vampire Diaries), Sandy Martin (Napoleon Dynamite), Larry Hankin (Friends), Richard Riehle (Office Space), and Vanessa Chester (The Lost World: Jurassic Park).

Hermosa previously directed the horror thriller Dutch Hollow, the drama The Righteous and the Wicked, and the comedy The Head Thieves, among other credits. In addition to writing and starring in the film, Capes also produced it alongside Wickham, Hermosa, Nic Neary, and William Ramsey. Bobby Gilchrist served as an executive producer, with Derek Alvarado, Marco Dapper, and Tyler Gildred as associate producers.

The positive reviews of The Invisible Raptor have described it as “the smart version of a stupid movie,” “hilariously dumb,” “downright batshit,” “joyously silly,” and “inventive throughout,” and it’s said to have “likeable characters” and some “genuinely entertaining gore.” That sounds like a good time to me!

What did you think of the clips from The Invisible Raptor? Will you be buying this movie on Blu-ray? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

