Sean Astin named SAG-AFTRA president, succeeding Fran Drescher

Actor Sean Astin has officially been elected as the next president of SAG-AFTRA, landing nearly 80% of the votes that will see him taking over from Fran Drescher.

In a statement, Sean Astin said of his SAG-AFTRA victory, “Now is a time for optimism and creativity. I am thrilled that the members have allowed me to lead our storied organization out of this challenging moment and into a future defined by confidence, progress and fierce advocacy.”

Fran Drescher announced just last month that she would not be seeking re-election as SAG-AFTRA president, having guided the industry through one of its most tumultuous strikes ever, which lasted 118 days and stands as one of the longest in Hollywood history. Key issues surrounding that strike – which partly ran simultaneously with the Writers Guild of America’s own 2023 strike – concerned streaming residuals, the use of artificial intelligence and more. Once significant disputes were negotiated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), it was a clear indication that much of Drescher’s work was done.

But things won’t exactly be easy for Sean Astin as SAG-AFTRA president. In fact, SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP are set to meet to continue discussions next year to discuss their contract. As for his approach, Astin said, “I personally would approach any negotiation with an open mind and an open heart, but also with absolute resolve that our dignity and our legitimate needs be understood.” Added to that, we see Hollywood evolving at a steady rate, and with AI advancing in ways that can be difficult to keep up with, no doubt Astin has his work cut out for him.

Notably, Sean Astin is following in the footsteps of his Oscar-winning mother, Patty Duke, who served as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1985 – 1988. SAG-AFTRA officially formed in 2012 and so has only seen a few presidents to date. Astin himself is a surprising Academy Award nominee, having directed the 1994 short film Kangaroo Court.

How do you think Sean Astin will do as president of SAG-AFTRA? What issues do you expect him to run into during his term?