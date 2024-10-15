The Invisible Raptor: Sean Astin horror comedy reaches theatres in December

The Invisible Raptor, a horror comedy with Sean Astin in the cast, is set to be given a theatrical and digital release in December

Sean Astin may not be getting the Goonies sequel he’s hoping for, but he does have a role in an upcoming movie that has a shot at achieving cult classic status: a horror comedy called The Invisible Raptor , which will be receiving a theatrical and digital release (courtesy of Well Go USA) on December 6th. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Sitges Film Festival and currently, with seven reviews, has a 100% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Mike Hermosa from a screenplay by Mike Capes and Johnny Wickham, The Invisible Raptor has the following synopsis: After a top-secret experiment goes wrong, a hyper-intelligent invisible raptor escapes the lab and begins wreaking havoc in the surrounding neighborhood. When the creature’s identity is uncovered, it soon becomes clear that a disgraced paleontologist—alongside his ex-girlfriend, an unhinged amusement park security guard, and a local celebrity chicken farmer—is the town’s only hope for surviving the raptor’s ravenous rampage.

Astin is joined in the cast by writer Mike Capes (For the Win), David Shackelford (True Detective), Caitlin McHugh Stamos (The Vampire Diaries), Sandy Martin (Napoleon Dynamite), Larry Hankin (Friends), Richard Riehle (Office Space), and Vanessa Chester (The Lost World: Jurassic Park).

Hermosa previously directed the horror thriller Dutch Hollow, the drama The Righteous and the Wicked, and the comedy The Head Thieves, among other credits. In addition to writing and starring in the film, Capes also produced it alongside Wickham, Hermosa, Nic Neary, and William Ramsey. Bobby Gilchrist served as an executive producer, with Derek Alvarado, Marco Dapper, and Tyler Gildred as associate producers.

The positive reviews of The Invisible Raptor have described it as “the smart version of a stupid movie,” “hilariously dumb,” “downright batshit,” “joyously silly,” and “inventive throughout,” and it’s said to have “likeable characters” and some “genuinely entertaining gore.” That sounds like a good time to me, so hopefully a trailer will be dropping online soon.

Are you interested in The Invisible Raptor, and does this sound like a movie you’d like to check out December? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.