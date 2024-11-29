Michael Mann’s The Keep gets a 4K UHD release from Vinegar Syndrome

The 1983 horror film The Keep was a box office bomb and critical failure that director Michael Mann is not pleased with due to various issues – the script wasn’t ready when filming began, there were financial issues, a key visual effects designer passed away during post-production, the studio cut the film down from 2 hours to 96 minutes, etc. But we’ve given it a lot of positive coverage here on JoBlo, with a Black Sheep article, a Best Movie You Never Saw article, and a Best Horror Movie You Never Saw video (which is embedded above). So we know there are fans out there who will be very happy to hear that The Keep has gotten a 4K UHD release, courtesy of Vinegar Syndrome – and copies are available for purchase at THIS LINK!

Based on a novel by F. Paul Wilson, The Keep has the following synopsis: This superb gothic thriller will grip you with its combination of horror, romance and the supernatural. It is World War II in German-occupied Romania. Nazi soldiers have been sent to garrison a mysterious fortress, but a nightmarish discovery is soon made. The Keep was not built to keep anything out. The massive structure was, in fact built to keep something in… Scott Glenn portrays the stranger who alone must battle the supernatural force whose evil power is dwelling within. Ian McKellen is the medieval historian, Cuza, dragged to The Keep to unravel the mystery behind its gruesome killings. Alberta Watson stars as Cuza’s devoted daughter, Eva, who falls in love with the handsome, heroic stranger.

As the synopsis notes, the film stars Scott Glenn, Ian McKellen, and Alberta Watson. They are joined in the cast by Jürgen Prochnow, Robert Prosky, and Gabriel Byrne. McKellen has called the film his worst moviemaking experience. “ Michael Mann said to me, ‘You’re playing this Romanian.’ So I went to Romania to scout it out, and I learned how to speak with a Romanian accent. Then on the first day of shooting, Michael told me he wanted me to speak with a Chicago accent. Well, I couldn’t do that, and it got worse from there. “

Vinegar Syndrome brings The Keep to 4K UHD in “a special limited edition 2-disc 4K UHD/Blu-ray set that comes with a spot gloss hard slipcase + slipcover combo (designed by Edward Kinsella), includes a 40-page perfect bound book, and is limited to 12,000 units. It is only available on their website and at select indie retailers. Absolutely no major retailers will be stocking them.” Here’s the info: – 2-disc Set: 4K Ultra HD / Region A Blu-ray – 4K UHD presented in Dolby Vision High-Dynamic-Range – Newly scanned & restored in 4K from its 35mm original camera negative – Commentary track with Film Historian Matthew Aspery Gear – “Out of the Darkness” (7 min): an interview with producer Gene Kirkwood – “Something Is Murdering My Men” (24 min): an interview with The Keep author F. Paul Wilson – “What He Left Unfinished” (6 min): an interview with VFX producer Peter Kuran – “An Evil Most Ancient” (24 min): an interview with make-up effects designer Nick Maley – “Other Sounds for Other Worlds” (11 min): an interview with co-composer Johannes Schmoelling – “I, Molasar” (25 min): an interview with actor Michael Carter – Still gallery – Original trailer – TV spot – Reversible sleeve artwork – English SDH subtitles

Will you be buying the 4K UHD release of The Keep? Let us know by leaving a comment below.