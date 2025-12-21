Apple TV+ has canceled Jason Clarke’s The Last Frontier after one season

Before the year comes to a close, Apple TV+ is clearing a series from its calendar. According to reports, The Last Frontier, starring Jason Clarke (Mudbound, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Zero Dark Thirty), is being canceled after one season. The thriller series features Clarke as Frank Remnick, a U.S. marshal patrolling the desolate stretches of Alaska who comes under attack after discovering a prison transport plane crash. As inmates from the wreck run free, Remnick must fight to survive the ordeal.

“Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, [Remnick] begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications,” reads the official logline for the series.

What did we think of The Last Frontier?

One person who might be upset by today’s news is JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy, who saw The Last Frontier as having more to offer if Apple could justify the expense. In his review, Alex said, “The Last Frontier is a welcome first season of what should be an ongoing series. Nothing may be sure when a show costs as much as they do these days, but Apple’s deep pockets could have us returning to the wilds of Alaska for additional thrill rides led by Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, and Dominic Cooper. There are definitely moments in this series that stretch credulity, but they are done in the service of a fun story that hits the right notes. I would have liked Sam Hargrave to direct more episodes and inject the same caliber of action that we see in the premiere episode, but I am happy with what we got. The Last Frontier manages to take a part of the world many of us have never visited and makes it seem simultaneously foreign and familiar. This is a fun show that is well worth tuning in to week after week.”

Who are the creative forces behind The Last Frontier?

Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio created The Last Frontier and served as executive producers alongside director Sam Hargrave. In addition to Jason Clarke, the show also starred Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum, and Alfre Woodard.

Are you disappointed to hear that The Last Frontier is canceled? Let us know in the comments section below.