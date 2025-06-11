The Last of Us creators confirm that season 3 will focus on [SPOILER]

MAJOR SPOILERS for The Last of Us season 3. The second season of HBO’s acclaimed drama, inspired by the hit video game franchise, wrapped up last month and laid the groundwork for what’s to come.

In the final moments of the season finale, it became clear that the story is shifting its focus toward Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever). Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirmed this direction during a recent Emmys FYC event.

“ I can’t believe that [HBO] let us structure the series in this way, ” Druckmaan said. “ Meaning like we just ended season two, and season three is going to be starring — spoiler alert — Kaitlyn. I was sure that they wouldn’t let us do this when we started adapting this, but they’ve leaned into what makes, I believe, the story special. And allowed us not only the time but the creative freedom to be able to take these swings, and I think the audience really appreciates that. “

Dever was a significant addition to the new season, but only appeared in a few episodes. So putting Abby front and center for The Last of Us season 3 will be a big change. In an earlier interview, Mazin said, “ Abby is the hero of her story. Wherever we go next, we’ll always be centering on somebody, whether it’s Ellie and Dina, or Abby and Owen … [But] everything is under the cloud or sunlight of Joel — what Joel did to Abby and what Abby did to Joel. “

The Last of Us season 2 will be released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on September 23.