Sleepaway Camp’s Felissa Rose and Elm Street’s Lisa Wilcox star in slasher The Last Sleepover

Felissa Rose and Lisa Wilcox are set to star in the slasher movie The Last Sleepover, which starts filming next month

Genre icons Felissa Rose, who starred in the slasher classic Sleepaway Camp, and Lisa Wilcox, who battled Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master and A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child, have signed on to star in the slasher movie The Last Sleepover , which is scheduled to start filming next month!

Coming our way from Gregory W. Brock and Austin Rutherford, the filmmaking team behind Hillbilly Bloodbath, Kill Granny Kill, The Art of Killing, and The Town Without Halloween, The Last Sleepover has the following synopsis: A group of former high school friends reuniting on the night of their 20th-year class reunion. Once part of an elite clique called “The Pastels,” they harbored a dark secret—years ago, they tormented a less fortunate girl in a cruel prank that ended in tragedy. After the reunion, they continue the night at an Airbnb for one last sleepover, but the celebration quickly turns into a nightmare. A masked killer begins hunting them down one by one, seeking revenge for the sins of their past. Here’s a press release description: Blending psychological tension, slasher horror, and darkly comedic social dynamics, The Last Sleepover promises a blood-chilling experience for fans of classic revenge thrillers.

Rose and Wilcox are joined in the cast by Spooky Madison (Phantom Fun World), Audri Curtsinger (Homeless for the Holidays), Jason Crowe (New Fears Eve), Ashe Parker (Piranha Sharks), and TJ Moreschi (The Legacy).

Brock and Rutherford are producing The Last Sleepover alongside P.J. Starks, Jacob Ennis, and Jake C. Young – and Starks made sure to note that Wilcox’s character is “more than just a cameo, it’s one of the most important characters in the film.”

The film is being partially funded through an IndieGogo campaign, which had a goal of $15,000 but has already raised $20,819 with 11 days left.



Are you interested in seeing Felissa Rose and Lisa Wilcox in The Last Sleepover? Share your thoughts on this slasher project by leaving a comment below. I’m a fan of Rose, Wilcox, and slasher movies, so I’m looking forward to seeing how The Last Sleepover is going to turn out.