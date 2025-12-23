Movie News

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is skipping theaters for a Paramount+ debut

Posted 12 minutes ago

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Streaming. There has been a change of plans for the upcoming animated film, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. According to reports, the feature-length presentation, initially intended for theaters, is being moved to Paramount+ instead. Previously set for an October 10, 2025, release, then January 30, 2026, and finally October 9, 2026, The Legend of Aang has been blown around more than the titular hero riding on one of his air spheres.

Who are the creative forces behind The Legend of Aang?

Lauren Montgomery, Steve Ahn, and William Mata direct The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. The animated feature focuses on Avatar Aang, the world’s last Airbender, who learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.

The animated film features an all-star cast, including Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Freida Pinto, and Ke Huy Quan, who join previously announced cast members Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza, and Steven Yeun.

What else can we expect from the world of Avatar?

In addition to The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, another animated Avatar series is coming to Paramount+, titled Avatar: Seven Havens, from Avatar Studios. According to Deadline’s report, the new series from Nickelodeon Animation is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, where a young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra. But in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse. The series comprises Book 1 (13 half-hour episodes) and Book 2 (13 half-hour episodes).

What do you think about The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender going straight to Paramount+? Would you rather see the film on the silver screen? Are you excited about the Seven Havens series? At the very least, the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is alive and well between Netflix’s live-action series and Paramount’s upcoming animated presentations. That’s something, right?

Movie News

