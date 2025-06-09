The Legend of Zelda live-action film moves to a new release date

Nearly forty years after the Nintendo game The Legend of Zelda first made its way out into the world, a live-action film adaptation is now in the works, with Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball at the helm. A couple of months ago, it was announced that The Legend of Zelda would be reaching theatres on March 26, 2027… but now, plans have changed. Shigeru Miyamoto, producer and game director at Nintendo (and co-creator of The Legend of Zelda) has taken to social media to announce that the film’s release has moved back to May 7, 2027.

That date had previously been reserved for Avengers: Secret Wars, but the Marvel project recently moved to December 17, 2027.

This is Miyamoto. For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027. It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it… June 9, 2025

Miyamoto is producing the film with Avi Arad, Chairman of Arad Productions Inc. Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. will handle worldwide distribution of the Legend of Zelda movie, as well as co-finance the project with Nintendo. Miyamoto previously confirmed that he has “been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit films.” He continued: “I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

Ball has said that his vision for The Legend of Zelda is “this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.” Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away, The Boy and the Heron, Princess Mononoke) is the legend who co-founded Studio Ghibli and is often called the “Godfather of Anime.” “It’s going to be awesome,” Ball promises. “My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”

The first Legend of Zelda game was released by Nintendo in 1986 and followed Link, a young hero who seeks to save the Kingdom of Hyrule and rescue Princess Zelda from Ganon, an evil villain who desires the Triforce to gain ultimate power. Nearly twenty sequels followed the first game, and the franchise has become one of Nintendo’s most acclaimed.

