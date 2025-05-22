Marvel pushes back the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios has pushed back the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. As these two productions are shaping up to be the biggest Marvel ever undertaken, it’s no surprise that the studio wants to give them as much time as possible. Doomsday was initially set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, but has now been moved to December 18, 2026. As for Secret Wars, that film has moved from May 7, 2027 to December 17, 2027.

What this means for Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains unclear. Originally scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026—between the two upcoming Avengers films—the sequel’s release could be delayed, especially if its storyline is closely tied to the events of Doomsday. For now, fans will have to wait and see how the shifting Marvel calendar impacts Spidey’s next chapter.

The new release date of Avengers: Doomsday is occupied by Ice Age 6. There’s also an untitled Denis Villeneuve film on that date, which is believed to be Dune Messiah. Avengers: Secret Wars will face some competition from The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which moved to December 17 just a few weeks ago. Will any of these films move out of the way of the Avengers? We’ll soon find out.

Avengers: Doomsday is now in production and boasts quite the cast. The officially announced cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as more names will come.