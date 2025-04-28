Who dares to defy Victor Von Doom in a new BTS photo as production for Avengers: Doomsday begins?

The cast of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday needs to make room for Doom as another chair materializes on the set of the forthcoming film. If you listen closely, you can hear the people of Latveria cheering as Victor Von Doom gets a seat at the table, the chair ready and waiting for Robert Downey Jr. to assume his throne.

Last month, Marvel Studios livestreamed a drip feed of information about the Avengers: Doomsday cast by revealing each member at a time. The process took hours, with Marvel setting a new chair on the scene every 10-15 minutes. Reactions to the event vary from nail-bitingly excited to “Just message me when they’re done. I don’t have time for this.” Regardless of your stance on watching the semi-uneventful stream for hours to witness another chair added to the chorus line, the first round of cast members for the Marvel event film is a murderers’ row of fan favorites, old friends, and fresh faces.

Today, the Russo Brothers posted an image to their Instagram account announcing Victor Von Doom’s arrival as Day 1 of filming kicks into high gear. Casting Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic Marvel villain is a bold move, as it reintroduces the Multiverse and its access to alternate versions of characters we know and love. The Multiverse mechanic opens innumerable doors for the Marvel Cinematic Universe while giving filmmakers a blank slate. When Marvel unleashes Doomsday in theaters on May 1, 2026, an “anything goes” era of the MCU ignites.

Speaking with IGN earlier this month, Anthony Mackie, who plays Captain America in the MCU, said Avengers: Doomsday will have “that old Marvel feeling,” presumably harkening back to the Infinity Saga vibes.

“We’re supposed to go out this week and we’ll be out there doing it,” Mackie said. “Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great. I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had.”

Are you excited about Victor Von Doom entering the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday? Who else could Marvel add to the film that would get you excited? I’m waiting patiently for Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to enter the mix, especially after she was not-so-subtly name-dropped in Daredevil: Born Again. In the comments section below, let us know who you want to see in Avengers: Doomsday.