The Lonely Woman: Chloë Sevigny and FKA twigs star in erotic thriller from Boy Harsher

Jae Matthews of the band Boy Harsher (which had songs on the soundtracks of Daniel Isn’t Real, Chucky, Terrifier 2, and Halloween Ends), wrote the horror film My Animal and recently her feature directorial debut with an untitled project that was produced by Joe Swanberg and centers on “a young woman will do anything to avoid her ex at a secluded house party. But a supernatural virus passing through the partygoers may take care of him for her.” While we wait to find out when we’ll have the chance to see that Swanberg production, Deadline has broken the news that Matthews is already in post-production on another directorial effort, a bleak, sensual, and atmospheric horror thriller called The Lonely Woman – which she wrote and directed alongside her Boy Harsher bandmate Augustus Muller!

An immersive film from Spacemaker and Base 12, in association with Good Bath, The Lonely Woman is set in rural New England and follows a woman marked by her first love’s death in a mountain tunnel. Drawn into the mystery of a new disappearance, she finds herself confronting a seductive and terrifying presence buried beneath the town. Chloë Sevigny (American Psycho) and FKA twigs (The Crow remake) star alongside Sturgill Simpson (The Hunt), Will Oldham (Wendy and Lucy), Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom), and Spenser Granese (Stone Cold Fox).

Boy Harsher is composing the score, bringing their signature synth-based sound to the project. Filming took place in Upstate New York. The Lonely Woman is aiming for a 2026 premiere. Alex Hughes produced for Spacemaker, while Craig Butta did the same for Base 12 and Bruno Vernaschi-Berman produced for Good Bath. Riccardo Maddalosso of Spacemaker serves as an executive producer.

Are you a Boy Harsher fan, and are you interested in seeing an erotic thriller that was written and directed by the duo? Honestly, aside from the songs I heard in the aforementioned horror projects, I’m not that familiar with Boy Harsher’s music, but The Lonely Woman (and the untitled Swanberg production) sound interesting to me. Share your thoughts on this Chloë Sevigny / FKA twigs project by leaving a comment below.