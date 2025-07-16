Julia Roberts is put in an uncomfortable position in the trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt

Millennials and Gen Z collide in the new trailer for After the Hunt. Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Andrew Garfield (We Live in Time), Michael Stuhlbarg (Bones and All) and Chloë Sevigny (Russian Doll) all star in the intense drama from Challengers and Queer director Luca Guadagnino. The psychological thriller comes from Amazon MGM Studios and Imagine Entertainment. Imagine Entertainment’s Allan Mandelbaum brought the script to the production company and worked with CAA to bring Roberts and Guadagnino onto the project.

The official synopsis reads, “From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, AFTER THE HUNT is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light. AFTER THE HUNT is written by Nora Garrett.”

Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, was in the CinemaCon crowd, where the trailer was first unveiled, and says After the Hunt looks provocative, with Andrew Garfield playing a very “anti-woke” role. In the preview, Garfield’s character gets into an argument with Ayo Edebiri, who accuses him of rape, and Julia Roberts doesn’t know who to believe. Both have compelling stories, with Garfield saying she’s destroying his career while Edebiri seems to be playing a lot of cards. But Roberts has a lot of darkness in her past, too. Chris says that After the Hunt feels heavy on its critique of cultural wars.

Brian Grazer, Luca Guadagnino, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum are all attached as producers of the film. The executive producers listed include Karen Lunder, Justin Wilkes, Alice Dawson and Nora Garrett.

Julia Roberts is running with a slew of intense dramas as she will also be starring in Panic Carefully from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Elizabeth Olsen, Eddie Redmayne and Brian Tyree Henry will also be in that film. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the project is being described as “a paranoid thriller in the vein of Esmail’s Emmy and Golden Globe winner Mr. Robot, as well as The Silence of the Lambs.“ According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story involves the hunt for a cyber terrorist .

Meanwhile, After the Hunt is slated to hit limited theaters on October 10 before opening wide on October 17.