Amazon brings Verity, Mercy, Thomas Crown Affair, After the Hunt, Crime 101, and more to CinemaCon

CinemaCon keeps rolling, folks! Other big-ticket items on display at Amazon‘s CinemaCon panel include Michael B. Jordan’s Thomas Crown Affair. Jordan directs, produces, and stars in the latest version of the story. The project is shooting in London with Bradford Young on the camera. Thomas Crown Affair comes out in 2026.

Meanwhile, Verity is Michael Showalter’s project, starring Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett, and Dakota Johnson. Verity is based on It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover’s novel, published in 2018. The CinemaCon crowd saw a trailer with Hathaway playing a famous author and Hartnett as her husband. She’s now paralyzed, and Dakota Johnson is a writer doing her biography. Johnson becomes infatuated with Hartnett, but Hathaway’s Verity might not be paralyzed and might be hiding a dark secret! Dun dun dunnnn!

In Timur Bekmambetov’s Mercy, Chris Pratt is accused of murdering his wife. An AI program called Mercy (Rebecca Ferguson) arrests him, and he has 90 minutes to prove his innocence using camera footage from the city. Chris says Mercy looks like a super high-tech version of Timur’s screen life movies. This aspect of the film could turn people off, but others may love it. It looks unusual. It could be cool. It could be terrible. The jury remains out.

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov (Wanted) and scripted by Marco Van Belle (Arthur & Merlin), Mercy tells a story “ set in the near future when capital crime has increased ” and follows “ a detective who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence. ” Chris Pratt (The Electric State) stars alongside Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), Annabelle Wallis (Malignant), and Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country). The film is set to be released on January 23, 2026.

Amazon’s presentation includes Hugh Jackman’s new joint, Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie. What? Let me explain. In the movie, Jackman is a sheep farmer unraveling a murder mystery. Say no more. I’m in! Oh. Do you want more? Okay. The project co-stars Emma Thompson. The film appears family-oriented. To be clear, it’s not animated. It’s giving The Full Monty vibes. There are lots of cute sheep, but they’re CGI and could be voiced by movie stars. Amazon did not reveal this, but the project has a star-studded cast, with Bryan Cranston and Brett Goldstein starring.

Prepare for an education because Amazon is ready to teach you about Crime 101. The latest film from Bart Layton is giving Heat vibes. Chris Hemsworth is a robber like De Niro’s Heat character. He’s pursued by a dogged detective played by Mark Ruffalo. Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan is a psychopathic, stuck-up man. Halle Berry plays an insurance agent. Again, it is very reminiscent of Heat, right down to the LA locale. Crime 101 looks very slick. However, it also seems derivative as it’s done so clearly in the Michael Mann style. Hemsworth, Keoghan, and Berry look great. The jury is out, but it is SO reminiscent of Heat.

Based on the novella by Don Winslow, Crime 101 follows “ a series of high level jewelry thefts up and down the Pacific Coast Highway that have gone unsolved for years, mostly because the perpetrator has lived by a strict code he calls ‘Crime 101.’ Police attribute the thefts to the Colombian cartels, but Detective Lou Lubesnick’s gut says it’s the work of just one man. Now the lone-wolf jewel thief is looking for that fabled final last score and Lou breaks all the rules of Crime 101. ” The film stars Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Doomsday), Mark Ruffalo (Mickey 17), Barry Keoghan (The Batman), Halle Berry (Never Let Go), Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Corey Hawkins (The Color Purple), and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Poolman).

Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, is in the CinemaCon crowd and says After the Hunt looks provocative, with Andrew Garfield playing a very anti-woke role. In the preview, Garfield’s character gets into an argument with Ayo Edebiri, who accuses him of rape, and Julia Roberts doesn’t know who to believe. Both have compelling stories, with Garfield saying she’s destroying his career while Edebiri seems to be playing a lot of cards. But Roberts has a lot of darkness in her past, too. Chris says that After the Hunt feels heavy on its critique of cultural wars.

Luca Guadagnino directs After the Hunt, an intense dramatic thriller written by Nora Garrett. Julia Roberts (Leave the World Behind) stars as a college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light. Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Andrew Garfield (We Live in Time), Michael Stuhlbarg (Bones and All), and Chloë Sevigny (Russian Doll) also star in the film, which is slated to hit limited theaters on October 10th before opening wide on October 17th.

Keep it here for more form CinemaCon 2025!