The Lord of the Rings Extended Editions are returning to theaters as Fellowship of the Ring celebrates its 25th anniversary

“Run, you fools,” to theaters, that is, when The Lord of the Rings Extended Editions return to cinemas as part of a special anniversary event! According to Variety, the extended editions of The Lord of the Rings are returning to theaters as part of a celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

When is the LOTR Extended Edition event taking place?

Per Variety’s report, Fathom Entertainment and Warner Bros. are bringing all three extended edition films from Peter Jackson’s trilogy back to cinemas next year. The movies will screen in D-BOX format from January 16 to 19, and then in standard formats from January 23 to 25.

Will there be limited edition merch?

Because this is a celebration of significant magnitude, the event is going all out with limited-edition concession vessels for The Lord of the Rings Trilogy. At participating AMC Theatres, you can get a limited-edition Collectible Map Tin complete with a Quest Magnet Set, while Regal and select independent theatres will offer The Lord of the Rings Trilogy “One Ring” design, the perfect keepsakes for Middle-earth adventurers.

Fathom’s CEO on bringing LOTR back to cinemas

“The trilogy of films in The Lord of the Rings are remarkable cinematic accomplishments and made an indelible impact on fans with their stunning visuals, unparalleled storytelling, and epic performances from the cast – essentially raising the bar for what is possible on the big screen,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment. “As we celebrate the 25-year anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2026, Fathom is proud to join with Warner Bros. to present each of these incredible films, with the extended editions from Peter Jackson and in 4DX for the enjoyment of fans old and new.”

Make sure to plan your bathroom breaks accordingly. While the original theatrical cut of The Lord of the Rings clocks in at over nine hours, the extended editions threaten a collective total of over 11 and a half hours of orc battles, walking, and plumes of pipe weed. The screenings are sure to be busy as Lord of the Rings fans arrive in droves to celebrate one of the greatest cinematic trilogies of all time. I would not be surprised to see people decked out in costume, reciting lines from the movie, and sneaking in a second and third breakfast during the show.