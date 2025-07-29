The Lost Bus trailer: Matthew McConaughey, Paul Greengrass thriller gets September and October release dates

To date, the 2018 Camp Fire remains the most devastating wildfire in California’s history, leaving 85 dead, 150,000+ acres burned and more than $16 billion in damage. Lizzie Johnson’s book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire took a look at the tragic event – and now, director Paul Greengrass is bringing the story to the screen with the film The Lost Bus , which is set to be released in select theatres on September 19th before premiering globally on Apple TV+ on October 3rd. Today, a full trailer for The Lost Bus has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Scripted by Greengrass and Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby, The Lost Bus is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires, as a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated school teacher battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno. Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club) and America Ferrera (Barbie) play the bus driver and the teacher, respectively. Yul Vazquez (Severance), Danny McCarthy (Prison Break), Spencer Watson (Mr. Student Body President), and Ashlie Atkinson (The Gilded Age) are also in the cast.

The film is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions, Jamie Lee Curtis (who is said to have played a significant role in the adaptation reaching production) for Comet Pictures, Brad Ingelsby, and Gregory Goodman. Greengrass has a track record of exploring historical events, most notably with the 9/11 drama United 93 and 22 July, which was about the 2011 mass shooting in Norway that left 77 dead. This 2018 event in particular has been the focus of a number of projects already, including multiple books and documentaries. On his film in particular, Greengrass said, “ The Lost Bus is the story of quiet heroism — of people coming together in the face of the unthinkable. I’m honored to have been entrusted with this story.”

What did you think of the trailer for The Lost Bus? Will you be watching this movie on the big screen in September, or on Apple TV+ in October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.