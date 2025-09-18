Matthew McConaughey drives through Hell and back during a California wildfire in the latest trailer for The Lost Bus

While humankind strives to control most situations, natural disasters are often anomalies. When Mother Nature gets pissed, there’s little we can do before gaining the upper hand, if such a position truly exists. A prime example of life finding a way to remind us of the devastation that could occur at any moment is a wildfire, and California has them in spades. Today, Apple TV+ turns up the heat with the latest trailer for The Lost Bus, an epic thriller starring Matthew McConaughey as a man driving headlong into scorched earth to rescue a group of kids.

To date, the 2018 Camp Fire remains the most devastating wildfire in California’s history, leaving 85 dead, 150,000+ acres burned, and more than $16 billion in damage. Lizzie Johnson’s book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire took a look at the tragic event – and now, director Paul Greengrass is bringing the story to the screen with the film The Lost Bus, which will be released in select theatres on September 19th before premiering globally on Apple TV+ on October 3rd.

Scripted by Greengrass and Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby, The Lost Bus is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires, as a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated school teacher battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno. Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club) and America Ferrera (Barbie) play the bus driver and the teacher, respectively. Yul Vazquez (Severance), Danny McCarthy (Prison Break), Spencer Watson (Mr. Student Body President), and Ashlie Atkinson (The Gilded Age) are also in the cast.

In today’s trailer for The Lost Bus, McConaughey’s Kevin McKay spirals. He’s lost his way and doesn’t know where to begin picking up the pieces. When a wildfire begins to blaze in Paradise, California, Kevin leaps into action, hoping to make a difference between life and death for a group of young students. Kevin confronts his innermost fears as the fire rages and buries them deep to help make a difference.

Jason Blum produces the film for Blumhouse Productions, Jamie Lee Curtis (who played a significant role in the adaptation reaching production) for Comet Pictures, Brad Ingelsby, and Gregory Goodman. Greengrass has a track record of exploring historical events, most notably with the 9/11 drama United 93 and July 22nd, which was about the 2011 mass shooting in Norway that left 77 dead. This 2018 event, in particular, has already been the focus of several projects, including multiple books and documentaries. In his film, Greengrass said, “The Lost Bus is the story of quiet heroism — of people coming together in the face of the unthinkable. I’m honored to have been entrusted with this story.”

What do you think about the new trailer for Paul Greengrass’s The Lost Bus? Do you remember when the Camp Fire story erupted in 2018? While you wait for the film to come to theaters, check out our review from TIFF, where our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, gave the film an 8/10 score, saying, “Greengrass has crafted an immersive survival thriller best appreciated on the biggest screen possible.”