The Lost Bus: the Matthew McConaughey-led thriller gets a trailer

To date, the 2018 Camp Fire remains the most devastating wildfire in California’s history, leaving 85 dead, 150,000+ acres burned and more than $16 billion in damage. It’s no surprise the story is being turned into a movie; now, we have the first teaser for that adaptation, titled The Lost Bus.

The teaser, which came from Apple TV+ this weekend, shows just a part of the scope of the deadly wildfires, with much focus put on Matthew McConaughey’s school bus driver as he takes on the task of filling the bus with children caught up in the disaster. All it takes for him to spring into action is a call asking, “There’s a situation at Ponderosa Elementary. There are 23 kids who are stranded. Is there anybody in the area that can pick them up?”

The Lost Bus seems like a perfect fit for both director Paul Greengrass and McConaughey, who have yet to team up. Greengrass does have a track record of exploring historical events, most notably with 9/11 drama United 93 and 22 July, about the 2011 mass shooting in Norway that left 77 dead. This 2018 event in particular has been the focus of a number of projects already, including multiple books and documentaries. On his film in particular, Greengrass said, “ The Lost Bus is the story of quiet heroism — of people coming together in the face of the unthinkable. I’m honored to have been entrusted with this story.”

As per Apple, “The Lost Bus is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires, as a wayward school bus driver (Matthew McConaughey) and a dedicated school teacher (America Ferrera) battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno.” The film is based on Lizzie Johnson’s book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.

The Lost Bus has not been given an official release date but will be available on Apple TV+ and in select theaters. In addition to McConaughey and Ferrera, The Lost Bus also stars Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson, Danny McCarthy, and Spencer Watson. It is co-produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, who played a significant role in the adaptation reaching production.