Colman Domingo must clear his name after being framed for a violent crime in the trailer for Netflix’s conspiracy thriller The Madness

Life is complicated enough without being framed for murder. How would you react if you discovered a dead body and the people who could put you away think you’ve committed a grievous hate crime? Probably not well. Would you confront the situation head-on or go on the run while trying to clear your name? Colman Domingo is about to find out in Netflix‘s trailer for The Madness, a conspiracy thriller series launching on the platform on November 28, 2024.

In The Madness, media pundit Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo) must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family and his lost ideals to survive.

Here’s the full synopsis for The Madness courtesy of Netflix:

“Muncie Daniels is a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who may have lost his way in life. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he’s being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way he’ll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age.”

In Netflix’s The Madness trailer, Colman Domingo stumbles into a nightmarish scene that finds him in the crosshairs of local law enforcement and racism. As a Black man, Muncie Daniels is an easy target to frame for a crime he can’t walk away from. As Muncie attempts to solve the mystery, he discovers a conspiracy that goes beyond his deepest fears.

Stephen Belber created The Madness, which stars Colman Domingo, Marsha Stephane Blake, Deon Cole, Tamsin Topolski, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Lanette Ware, and more. The eight-episode series brings heat to Netflix at the tail-end of November, just as the holiday rush ramps into overdrive.

