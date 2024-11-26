Interview: Colman Domingo gets into The Madness!

Interview with Colman Domingo, star of the upcoming Netflix series The Madness, which is described as a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller

For 109 episodes, Colman Domingo played the role of Victor Strand on Fear the Walking Dead. That show came to an end last year, and Domingo has moved on with The Madness , a Netflix series that the streamer’s scripted series vice president Peter Friedlander has described as “a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller” that will turn “the genre on its head with its multilayered characters, propulsive action and swift pace.” I was fortunate enough to talk to star Domingo about his work as Muncie Daniels on the show, a complex role that really pushes him to his limits. You can check out our interview in the embed above.

Created by playwright Stephen Belber, who also serves as showrunner alongside executive producer VJ Boyd, The Madness has the following synopsis: Muncie Daniels is a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who may have lost his way in life. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he’s being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way he’ll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age.

Domingo is joined in the cast by Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) as Elena Daniels, Gabrielle Graham (Relax, I’m from the Future) as Kallie, John Ortiz (Fast & Furious) as Franco Quinones, Tamsin Topolski (What You Wish For) as Lucie Snipes, TJ Mixon (Creed III) as Demetrius, and Deon Cole (Black-ish) as Kwesi Dupree.

Other executive producers on the show include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kaitlin Dahill, and Clément Virgo. Virgo, director of the 2022 film Brother, also directed the first two episodes of The Madness, as well as the final two episodes. The middle four episodes are directed by Quyen Tran (Roar) and Jessica Lowrey (Heels), who took the helm of two episodes each.

The Madness releases exclusively on Netflix on NOVEMBER 28TH. Will you be watching? Take a look at the interview with Colman Domingo, then let us know by leaving a comment below.