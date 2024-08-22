The Madness: Colman Domingo thriller series gets a November premiere date

Earlier today, we shared the news that It’s What’s Inside, a horror film executive produced by Fear the Walking Dead cast member Colman Domingo, is set to be released through the Netflix streaming service on October 4th. Now Netflix has announced the premiere date for another of their collaborations with Domingo, a thriller series called The Madness ! This one will be coming along just under two months after the release of It’s What’s Inside, as all eight episodes of The Madness will be available to watch on Netflix as of November 28th. That date happens to be Thanksgiving day this year, so a press release notes that “the series will be a perfect binge watch during the long holiday weekend!” Along with the premiere date announcement comes the unveiling of a batch of first look images, which can be seen in this article.

Created by playwright Stephen Belber, who also serves as showrunner alongside executive producer VJ Boyd, The Madness has the following synopsis: In The Madness, media pundit Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo) must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive.

Domingo is joined in the cast by Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) as Elena Daniels, Gabrielle Graham (Relax, I’m from the Future) as Kallie, John Ortiz (Fast & Furious) as Franco Quinones, Tamsin Topolski (What You Wish For) as Lucie Snipes, TJ Mixon (Creed III) as Demetrius, and Deon Cole (Black-ish) as Kwesi Dupree.

Other executive producers on the show include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kaitlin Dahill, and Clément Virgo. Virgo, director of the 2022 film Brother, also directed the first two episodes of The Madness, as well as the final two episodes. The middle four episodes are directed by Quyen Tran (Roar) and Jessica Lowrey (Heels), who took the helm of two episodes each.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix’s scripted series vice president Peter Friedlander said The Madness is “a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller” that will turn “the genre on its head with its multilayered characters, propulsive action and swift pace.” Topping added, “Stephen Belber and VJ Boyd thrive in creating suspense-driven emotional stories that connect with broad audiences. We look forward to seeing them bring this timely conspiracy thriller to life and to continue our partnership with Netflix.”

THE MADNESS. John Ortiz as Franco in Episode 106 of The Madness. Cr. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix © 2023

THE MADNESS. (L to R) Deon Cole as Kwesi Dupree and Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in Episode 102 of The Madness. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

THE MADNESS. Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in Episode 102 of The Madness. Cr. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix © 2023

THE MADNESS. Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in Episode 101 of The Madness. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix © 2024

THE MADNESS. Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in Episode 101 of The Madness. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

THE MADNESS. Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in Episode 101 of The Madness. Cr. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix © 2024