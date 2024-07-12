The Man in the White Van: Sean Astin, Ali Larter, Brec Bassinger, Madison Wolfe star in true crime thriller

Sean Astin, Ali Larter, Brec Bassinger, Madison Wolfe, and more star in the true crime-inspired thriller The Man in the White Van

Relativity Media has picked up the North American distribution rights to director Warren Skeels’ true crime thriller The Man in the White Van from Garrison Film and Legion M, Deadline reports, and their plan is to give the film a wide theatrical release on October 11th. With that plan in place, it shouldn’t be long before they release a trailer for the film – but in the meantime, they have unveiled a first look image, which you can check out at the top of this article. Deadline also notes that the filmmakers are going to host a curated panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, with cast members in attendance.

Inspired by a series of crimes that shook the nation in the 1970s, The Man in the White Van was written by Skeels (who makes his narrative feature directorial debut here) and Sharon Y. Cobb. The story is said to delve into t he harrowing experiences of Annie Williams, a spirited family girl, whose carefree existence is turned upside down as she finds herself stalked by an ominous man in a white van. Prone to exaggeration, her parents’ disbelief in her tales of being followed leads to a terrifying Halloween nightmare.

Madison Wolfe (The Conjuring 2) plays Annie Williams. Wolfe is joined in the cast by Sean Astin (Stranger Things), Ali Larter (The Rookie), Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Gavin Warren (Night Swim), Skai Jackson (Jessie), and Julianne Arrieta (Freelance).

Skeels produced the film with Terri Lubaroff, Anne Marie Gillen, Michael Nole, and Paul Scanlan, while Astin and Larter served as executive producers alongside Gary Kompothecras, Lawrence Najem, Jeff Annison, David Baxter, Michael Arrieta, Marc Danon, Lex Miron, and David Robbins.

Arrieta, Chief Operating Officer at Relativity Media, provided the following statement: “ The Man in the White Van is a flat-out frightening story with an incredible ensemble cast, and the teams behind it have produced a film that’s both visceral and topical. Watching this in a crowded theater is truly the best way for viewers to experience this tension-packed thrill ride as realized by Warren and his talented crew. “

Legion M’s co-founder and CEO Scanlan added: “ We are beyond excited to team up with Relativity to bring this film to theaters nationwide, where every suspense-filled moment and heart-pounding scare is magnified by the collective experience. Our Legion M community craves theatrical experiences and this film delivers on all fronts. “

The Man in the White Van sounds interesting to me and it has a great cast, so I look forward to checking this one out.

Does The Man in the White Van sound like a movie you’d like to catch on the big screen this October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.