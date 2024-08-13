Whoa! Has it already been 25 years since the Wachowskis unleashed The Matrix in theaters? Where does the time go? With the influential sci-fi sensation hitting a significant milestone, Fathom Events, Insignia Pictures, and Warner Bros. are thrilled to announce a 25th Anniversary Celebration for The Matrix! The party brings The Matrix back to theaters nationwide with many surprises, a special featurette, and more!

The event kicks off this September 19 and 22, with a featurette exclusive to Fathom screenings looking back on the legacy and lasting impact of the sci-fi film that helped define a generation and sell lots of Blinde “Elipse” 136003 sunglasses. The featurette welcomes Jessica Henwick, who delves deep into the influential cyberthriller that thrust moviemaking into a new arena where imagination has no limits. In the featurette, Henwick shares her thoughts and reflections on the film.

Per today’s press release from Fathom Events:

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and Silver Pictures, this critically acclaimed film explores a dystopian world in which humans are used as an energy source for machines. “Have you ever had a dream that you were so sure was real?

What if you were unable to wake from that dream? How would you know the difference between the dream world and the real world?” When a beautiful stranger (Carrie Ann Moss) leads computer hacker Neo (Keanu Reeves) to a forbidding underworld, he discovers the shocking truth–the life he knows is the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence. Neo joins legendary and dangerous rebel warrior Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) in the battle to destroy the illusion of enslaving humanity.

You can check Fathom Events for participating box offices near your area. The Matrix 25th Anniversary Celebration is a fantastic way for fans who’ve never seen the film on the big screen to experience the magic for themselves. At the same time, old heads can dig their black trench out from the closet to relive the glory days. I remember seeing The Matrix in theaters, and boy, oh, boy, was it a ride! If you can attend one of these special screenings, I highly recommend it.