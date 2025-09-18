Movie News

The Muppet Show special coming to Disney+ from Seth Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter

By
Posted 1 hour ago
The Muppet Show, Disney specialThe Muppet Show, Disney special

It’s time to play the music. It’s time to light the lights. The Muppet Show will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, and to mark the occasion, the iconic series will return in 2026 as a Disney+ special from Seth Rogen. Although this special will be a one-off, it’s hoped that it will serve as a backdoor pilot for a new season.

The special will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the gang as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos. Sabrina Carpenter will guest star and serve as an executive producer. Rogen will executive produce along with Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee for Point Grey Pictures. David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach executive produce for The Muppets Studio.

The special is written by Albertina Rizzo and directed by Alex Timbers, who will also executive produce. I know what you’re thinking: Who isn’t executive producing this special? Well, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are also executive producers. So there! The Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel will perform most of the muppetry.

Disney purchased The Muppets back in 2004, and although they’ve had some success with the iconic characters, most notably the 2011 movie starring Jason Segel and Amy Adams, they’ve faltered with small-screen projects. A mockumentary-style series along the same lines as The Office debuted in 2016 but was cancelled after a single season. Muppets Now, an improvisational comedy series, lasted just six episodes. Another show, The Muppets Mayhem, which told the story of the musical group Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, was also cancelled after one season.

There was also Muppets Haunted Mansion, a Disney+ special released in 2021, which stars Gonzo and Pepe as they face the challenge of staying in a haunted mansion for one night. All five seasons of The Muppet Show, which aired from 1976 to 1981, are available to stream on Disney+.

Source: THR
