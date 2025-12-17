The Muppet Show returns with a new teaser from Disney+

Jim Henson’s famous, adorable creations are returning for an all-new special! Disney+ has just released a new teaser trailer for The Muppet Show — a special event that will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ starting February 4. The special comes from Seth Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter. Carpenter will guest star and serve as an executive producer. Rogen will executive produce along with Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee for Point Grey Pictures. David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach executive produce for The Muppets Studio.

The official synopsis reads,

“It’s “The Muppet Show!” Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!”

The press release also includes:

From 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures, the special event is directed by Alex Timbers, who also serves as executive producer. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Grey Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach are executive producers for The Muppets Studio; Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are executive producers.

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman and Matt Vogel will perform the majority of the iconic Muppet characters in this production, supported by a talented team of additional performers. Dave Goelz, who has performed with The Muppets for over 50 years, was one of the performers on the original “The Muppet Show” and originated the characters Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, among many others.

Disney purchased The Muppets back in 2004, and although they’ve had some success with the iconic characters, most notably the 2011 movie starring Jason Segel and Amy Adams, they’ve faltered with small-screen projects. A mockumentary-style series along the same lines as The Office debuted in 2016 but was cancelled after a single season. Muppets Now, an improvisational comedy series, lasted just six episodes. Another show, The Muppets Mayhem, which told the story of the musical group Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, was also cancelled after one season.

There was also Muppets Haunted Mansion, a Disney+ special released in 2021, which stars Gonzo and Pepe as they face the challenge of staying in a haunted mansion for one night. All five seasons of The Muppet Show, which aired from 1976 to 1981, are available to stream on Disney+.

