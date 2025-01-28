The Night Agent season 2 lands on Netflix’s Top 10 with 13.9 million views

The Night Agent season 2 has racked up 13.9 million views in its first week of release on Netflix, easily taking the #1 spot.

The Night Agent season 2 debuted on Netflix less than a week ago, but it’s already racked up some serious views. The action thriller series easily became the most-watched Netflix series of the week of January 20-26, with 13.9 million views. Not too bad.

At this rate, it’s possible the second season could join the first on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Shows of All Time list. The first season is currently occupying the #7 spot with 98.2 million views, standing alongside Netflix heavyweights such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Wednesday.

The official synopsis of The Night Agent season 2reads: “ Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent , Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply. “

Although our own Alex Maidy wasn’t a huge fan of the first season, he found the second “ to be a substantial improvement in every way. ” Maidy continued, “ The directing continues to be solid, but the writing has been punched up significantly, giving us well-rounded heroes and villains and a season-long arc with a satisfying conclusion while still setting up what will come in the third season. Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan make a hell of a pair of protagonists. They are surrounded by an improved ensemble cast that balances multiple storylines that connect for an engaging and exciting television season. A solid binge, The Night Agent manages to improve more than I had any expectation that it could for a solid thrill ride. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

The Night Agent has already been renewed for season 3, and Genesis Rodriguez, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, and Stephen Moyer will join as new series regulars.

What did you think of The Night Agent season 2? Did you enjoy it more than the first?