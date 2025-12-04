A call becomes a calling in the teaser trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent

Netflix whets the appetites of The Night Agent fans with a little teaser trailer from the upcoming third season. Creator Shawn Ryan (The Shield, S.W.A.T.) leads the show as the showrunner and executive producer with his MiddKid Productions. Series regulars Gabriel Basso, Louis Herthum, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Jennifer Morrison, Albert Jones, Ward Horton and Genesis Rodriguez are set to make a return. It was previously reported that Luciane Buchanan will not be joining this time around.

Ryan told Netflix’s Tudum, “Season 3 of The Night Agent takes our audience on an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride across Istanbul, Mexico City, Washington, D.C., New York and the Dominican Republic as Peter grapples with a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the White House… Amidst these new characters and challenges, Peter will reckon with hard truths and confront the impact of what being a Night Agent has personally cost him and how it has changed him, for better and for worse.”

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Coming off the explosive events of Season Two, Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called

in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.”

Sony Pictures brings you the show and the executive producers on board include Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions, Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media, Munis Rashid, Paul Bernard, Guy Ferland, and Seth Fisher.

Although our own Alex Maidy wasn’t a big fan of the first season, he found the second “to be a substantial improvement in every way.” Maidy continued, “The directing continues to be solid, but the writing has been punched up significantly, giving us well-rounded heroes and villains and a season-long arc with a satisfying conclusion while still setting up what will come in the third season. Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan make a hell of a pair of protagonists. They are surrounded by an improved ensemble cast that balances multiple storylines that connect for an engaging and exciting television season. A solid binge, The Night Agent manages to improve more than I had any expectation that it could for a solid thrill ride.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Season 3 will come calling with ten episodes on February 19, 2026.



The Night Agent. (L to R) Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Albert Jones as Deputy Director Aiden Mosley in episode 302 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025

The Night Agent. Genesis Rodriguez as Isabel in episode 302 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025

The Night Agent. David Lyons as Adam in episode 304 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025

The Night Agent. Stephen Moyer as The Father in episode 308 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 309 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025

