The Night Agent: Luciane Buchanan won’t be back for season 3

When The Night Agent returns for season 3, it will be missing a familiar face as Luciane Buchanan has told Deadline that she will not be back.

“ I won’t be returning to Season 3 of The Night Agent, ” Buchanan said. “ As much as that show has been so amazing, especially for my career — being a lead on a U.S. show from little New Zealand was such a whirlwind — the writers decided that they wanted to follow Peter and his journey based on what happened at the end of Season 2. And so, we don’t get to see what happens to Rose, but I think it’s a really exciting time for the show, and who knows, it’s not a goodbye forever. “

Buchanan plays Rose Larkin on The Night Agent, a young cybersecurity entrepreneur who works with Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) to uncover a conspiracy. Shortly after the second season wrapped up, series creator Shawn Ryan and executive producer Marney Hochman called Buchanan to break the news. “ They called me not so long after Season 2, and they were like, we’ve been trying to find a way to bring her in, but we want to do her character justice and not make her a sub-character, ” she said. “ I totally respected that decision and agreed. I was like, if it makes sense to a story, I’ll do that. If it doesn’t, let’s not force that. “

In a separate statement, Ryan said, “ Luciane has been a beloved member of our Night Agent family for our first two seasons and her portrayal of Rose Larkin and Rose’s relationship with Peter has been a huge part of the show’s success. We always envisioned the show as telling a new story each season with a revolving cast, and the story we broke for Season 3, much to our chagrin, didn’t have a satisfying place for Rose. ” That said, he did say the door is left open for Buchanan to return in future seasons.

Although our own Alex Maidy wasn’t a big fan of the first season, he found the second “ to be a substantial improvement in every way. ” Maidy continued, “ The directing continues to be solid, but the writing has been punched up significantly, giving us well-rounded heroes and villains and a season-long arc with a satisfying conclusion while still setting up what will come in the third season. Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan make a hell of a pair of protagonists. They are surrounded by an improved ensemble cast that balances multiple storylines that connect for an engaging and exciting television season. A solid binge, The Night Agent manages to improve more than I had any expectation that it could for a solid thrill ride. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

How do you feel about Luciane Buchanan not returning for The Night Agent season 3?