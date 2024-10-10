Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult star in the tense trailer for The Order

Vertical Entertainment has just sent over the trailer to their official Venice and TIFF selection — the tense thriller The Order. Justin Kurzel (Macbeth, The History of the Kelly Gang, Assassin’s Creed) is in the director’s chair. Based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s novel The Silent Brotherhood, The Order stars Jude Law (Closer, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow), Nicholas Hoult (Superman, Renfield, Mad Max: Fury Road), and Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One, X-Men: Apocalypse, Mud).

The official synopsis reads,

“For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and the public panicked throughout the Pacific Northwest. As the attacks become increasingly violent, FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law) becomes convinced that the robberies are the work of a domestic terrorist gang that plan to use the loot to finance an armed uprising against the U.S. government.

Based on a true story, The Order follows Husk and his team into the tangled world of white supremacists to try to head off a violent uprising that could shatter the nation. As the militia builds a war chest of over $4 million, Husk pursues the malevolent racist Bob Mathews to a final bloody standoff that will go down in U.S. history.”

Law plays “a lone FBI agent stationed in the sleepy, picturesque town of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, who believes the crimes were not the work of traditional criminals. He thinks the disturbance is the work of domestic terrorists with a charismatic leader (Hoult).” Alison Oliver, Odessa Young, Sebastian Pigott, George Tchortov, Victor Slezak, and Marc Maron also star as primary cast members.

“I am looking forward to working with Vertical on the release of The Order,” Kurzel told Deadline. “It was a privilege getting to work with such an extraordinary cast and crew on such a thrilling script by Zach Baylin, a story from the past speaking so directly with the present.”