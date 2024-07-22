Heretic and The Order are among the titles making their premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival has released the first list of this year’s program. Many star-studded films are set to premiere.

The time has come for the annual presentation of the Toronto International Film Festival. The festivities will include many premieres of titles, whether it be their big world premiere, their North American premiere, or even just their Canadian premiere. Deadline has unveiled a number of upcoming films that attendees are expected to see this year.

Among those premiering are some star-studded affairs, such as the war drama Without Blood, which stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir and is directed by Angelina Jolie. The film is based on the Alessandro Baricco novel. Hard Truths from Mike Leigh stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste. That film is being described as an “Ongoing exploration of the contemporary world with a tragicomic study of human strengths and weaknesses.”

The Last Showgirl will premiere. The movie follows a seasoned stage dancer who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run and stars Dave Bautista, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd with Gia Coppola directing. Hugh Grant’s foray into the horror genre, Heretic, from A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, is also set to make its big debut. The Ralph Fiennes film Conclave is also set to make its premiere at the festival. The full list of titles appearing at the event this year is below.

TIFF states, “The Gala and Special Presentations programs are recognized for celebrating the very best of contemporary cinema across all genres and styles, from all corners of the world.”

Galas 2024 (in alphabetical order)

*Previously announced

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe Cosima Spender | UK

World Premiere

Better Man Michael Gracey | USA

Canadian Premiere

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight Embeth Davidtz | South Africa

Canadian Premiere

Sales Title

*Eden Ron Howard | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

*Elton John: Never Too Late R.J. Cutler, David Furnish | USA

World Premiere

*Harbin Woo Min-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Meet the Barbarians Julie Delpy | France

International Premiere

Sales Title

*Nutcrackers David Gordon Green | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

Oh, Canada Paul Schrader | USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Thom Zimny | USA

World Premiere

*Superboys of Malegaon Reema Kagti | India

World Premiere

*The Deb Rebel Wilson | Australia

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Friend Scott McGehee, David Siegel | USA

International Premiere

Sales Title

The Penguin Lessons Peter Cattaneo | Spain/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Return Uberto Pasolini | Italy/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Shrouds David Cronenberg | Canada/France

North American Premiere

Sales Title

*The Wild Robot Chris Sanders | USA

World Premiere

Unstoppable William Goldenberg | USA

World Premiere

Will & Harper Josh Greenbaum | USA

International Premiere

Special Presentations 2024 (in alphabetical order)

*Previously announced

40 Acres R.T. Thorne | Canada

World Premiere

All of You William Bridges | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

All We Imagine as Light Payal Kapadia | France/India/Netherlands/Luxembourg

Canadian Premiere

Anora Sean Baker | USA

Canadian Premiere

Bird Andrea Arnold | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Bring Them Down Christopher Andrews | Ireland/Belgium

World Premiere

Can I Get A Witness? Ann Marie Fleming | Canada

World Premiere

Carnival is Over Fernando Coimbra | Brazil/Portugal

World Premiere

Sales Title

Caught by the Tides Jia Zhang-Ke | China

North American Premiere

Conclave Edward Berger | USA/United Kingdom

International Premiere

Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard | France/USA/Mexico

Canadian Premiere

Hard Truths Mike Leigh | United Kingdom/Spain

World Premiere

Harvest Athina Rachel Tsangari | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Sales Title

Heretic Scott Beck, Bryan Woods | Canada

World Premiere

I’m Still Here Walter Salles | Brazil/France

North American Premiere

I, the Executioner Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

*K-Pops Anderson .Paak | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

Love in the Big City E.oni | South Korea

World Premiere

Sales Title

Millers in Marriage Edward Burns | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

Misericordia Alain Guiraudie | Spain/Portugal/France

Canadian Premiere

*Nightbitch Marielle Heller | USA

World Premiere

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl Rungano Nyoni | Zambia/United Kingdom/Ireland

North American Premiere

Piece by Piece Morgan Neville | USA

International Premiere

Quisling – The Final Days Erik Poppe | Norway

International Premiere

Sales Title

Relay David Mackenzie | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

*Rez Ball Sydney Freeland | USA

World Premiere

Riff Raff Dito Montiel | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

Rumours Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson | Canada/Germany

North American Premiere

Sharp Corner Jason Buxton | Canada/Ireland

World Premiere

Sales Title

*Shepherds Sophie Deraspe | Canada/France

World Premiere

Sales Title

Sketch Seth Worley | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Assessment Fleur Fortuné | United Kingdom/Germany/USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Cut Sean Ellis | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

The End Joshua Oppenheimer | Denmark/UK

Canadian Premiere

The Fire Inside Rachel Morrison | USA

World Premiere

The Girl with the Needle Magnus von Horn | Denmark/Poland/Sweden

North American Premiere

The Last Showgirl Gia Coppola | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

*The Life of Chuck Mike Flanagan | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Order Justin Kurzel | Canada/USA

North American Premiere

The Piano Lesson Malcolm Washington | USA

International Premiere

*We Live in Time John Crowley | United Kingdom/France

World Premiere

Went Up the Hill Samuel Van Grinsven | New Zealand/Australia

World Premiere

Sales Title

Without Blood Angelina Jolie | USA/Italy

World Premiere

Sales Title

Young Werther José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

TIFF Takeover: This week’s programming alerts

Tuesday, July 23, at 10am ET: Platform Programme

Wednesday, July 24, at 10am ET: Discovery Programme

Thursday, July 25, at 10am ET: Midnight Madness Programme

Tickets for TIFF ’24 go on sale to TIFF Members by level beginning on Friday, August 16. For more details, visit tiff.net/join. The full Festival schedule will be released on Tuesday, August 13.