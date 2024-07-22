Heretic and The Order are among the titles making their premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival

The time has come for the annual presentation of the Toronto International Film Festival. The festivities will include many premieres of titles, whether it be their big world premiere, their North American premiere, or even just their Canadian premiere. Deadline has unveiled a number of upcoming films that attendees are expected to see this year.
Among those premiering are some star-studded affairs, such as the war drama Without Blood, which stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir and is directed by Angelina Jolie. The film is based on the Alessandro Baricco novel. Hard Truths from Mike Leigh stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste. That film is being described as an “Ongoing exploration of the contemporary world with a tragicomic study of human strengths and weaknesses.”
The Last Showgirl will premiere. The movie follows a seasoned stage dancer who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run and stars Dave Bautista, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd with Gia Coppola directing. Hugh Grant’s foray into the horror genre, Heretic, from A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, is also set to make its big debut. The Ralph Fiennes film Conclave is also set to make its premiere at the festival. The full list of titles appearing at the event this year is below.
TIFF states, “The Gala and Special Presentations programs are recognized for celebrating the very best of contemporary cinema across all genres and styles, from all corners of the world.”
Galas 2024 (in alphabetical order)
*Previously announced
Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe Cosima Spender | UK
World Premiere
Better Man Michael Gracey | USA
Canadian Premiere
Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight Embeth Davidtz | South Africa
Canadian Premiere
Sales Title
*Eden Ron Howard | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
*Elton John: Never Too Late R.J. Cutler, David Furnish | USA
World Premiere
*Harbin Woo Min-ho | South Korea
World Premiere
Meet the Barbarians Julie Delpy | France
International Premiere
Sales Title
*Nutcrackers David Gordon Green | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
Oh, Canada Paul Schrader | USA
North American Premiere
Sales Title
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Thom Zimny | USA
World Premiere
*Superboys of Malegaon Reema Kagti | India
World Premiere
*The Deb Rebel Wilson | Australia
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Friend Scott McGehee, David Siegel | USA
International Premiere
Sales Title
The Penguin Lessons Peter Cattaneo | Spain/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Return Uberto Pasolini | Italy/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Shrouds David Cronenberg | Canada/France
North American Premiere
Sales Title
*The Wild Robot Chris Sanders | USA
World Premiere
Unstoppable William Goldenberg | USA
World Premiere
Will & Harper Josh Greenbaum | USA
International Premiere
Special Presentations 2024 (in alphabetical order)
*Previously announced
40 Acres R.T. Thorne | Canada
World Premiere
All of You William Bridges | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
All We Imagine as Light Payal Kapadia | France/India/Netherlands/Luxembourg
Canadian Premiere
Anora Sean Baker | USA
Canadian Premiere
Bird Andrea Arnold | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Bring Them Down Christopher Andrews | Ireland/Belgium
World Premiere
Can I Get A Witness? Ann Marie Fleming | Canada
World Premiere
Carnival is Over Fernando Coimbra | Brazil/Portugal
World Premiere
Sales Title
Caught by the Tides Jia Zhang-Ke | China
North American Premiere
Conclave Edward Berger | USA/United Kingdom
International Premiere
Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard | France/USA/Mexico
Canadian Premiere
Hard Truths Mike Leigh | United Kingdom/Spain
World Premiere
Harvest Athina Rachel Tsangari | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Sales Title
Heretic Scott Beck, Bryan Woods | Canada
World Premiere
I’m Still Here Walter Salles | Brazil/France
North American Premiere
I, the Executioner Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere
*K-Pops Anderson .Paak | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
Love in the Big City E.oni | South Korea
World Premiere
Sales Title
Millers in Marriage Edward Burns | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
Misericordia Alain Guiraudie | Spain/Portugal/France
Canadian Premiere
*Nightbitch Marielle Heller | USA
World Premiere
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl Rungano Nyoni | Zambia/United Kingdom/Ireland
North American Premiere
Piece by Piece Morgan Neville | USA
International Premiere
Quisling – The Final Days Erik Poppe | Norway
International Premiere
Sales Title
Relay David Mackenzie | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
*Rez Ball Sydney Freeland | USA
World Premiere
Riff Raff Dito Montiel | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
Rumours Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson | Canada/Germany
North American Premiere
Sharp Corner Jason Buxton | Canada/Ireland
World Premiere
Sales Title
*Shepherds Sophie Deraspe | Canada/France
World Premiere
Sales Title
Sketch Seth Worley | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Assessment Fleur Fortuné | United Kingdom/Germany/USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Cut Sean Ellis | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title
The End Joshua Oppenheimer | Denmark/UK
Canadian Premiere
The Fire Inside Rachel Morrison | USA
World Premiere
The Girl with the Needle Magnus von Horn | Denmark/Poland/Sweden
North American Premiere
The Last Showgirl Gia Coppola | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
*The Life of Chuck Mike Flanagan | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Order Justin Kurzel | Canada/USA
North American Premiere
The Piano Lesson Malcolm Washington | USA
International Premiere
*We Live in Time John Crowley | United Kingdom/France
World Premiere
Went Up the Hill Samuel Van Grinsven | New Zealand/Australia
World Premiere
Sales Title
Without Blood Angelina Jolie | USA/Italy
World Premiere
Sales Title
Young Werther José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title
TIFF Takeover: This week’s programming alerts
- Tuesday, July 23, at 10am ET: Platform Programme
- Wednesday, July 24, at 10am ET: Discovery Programme
- Thursday, July 25, at 10am ET: Midnight Madness Programme
Tickets for TIFF ’24 go on sale to TIFF Members by level beginning on Friday, August 16. For more details, visit tiff.net/join. The full Festival schedule will be released on Tuesday, August 13.
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE