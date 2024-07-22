Heretic and The Order are among the titles making their premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival has released the first list of this year’s program. Many star-studded films are set to premiere.

tiff

The time has come for the annual presentation of the Toronto International Film Festival. The festivities will include many premieres of titles, whether it be their big world premiere, their North American premiere, or even just their Canadian premiere. Deadline has unveiled a number of upcoming films that attendees are expected to see this year.

Among those premiering are some star-studded affairs, such as the war drama Without Blood, which stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir and is directed by Angelina Jolie. The film is based on the Alessandro Baricco novel. Hard Truths from Mike Leigh stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste. That film is being described as an “Ongoing exploration of the contemporary world with a tragicomic study of human strengths and weaknesses.”

The Last Showgirl will premiere. The movie follows a seasoned stage dancer who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run and stars Dave Bautista, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd with Gia Coppola directing. Hugh Grant’s foray into the horror genre, Heretic, from A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, is also set to make its big debut. The Ralph Fiennes film Conclave is also set to make its premiere at the festival. The full list of titles appearing at the event this year is below.

TIFF states, “The Gala and Special Presentations programs are recognized for celebrating the very best of contemporary cinema across all genres and styles, from all corners of the world.”

Galas 2024 (in alphabetical order)

*Previously announced

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe Cosima Spender | UK
World Premiere

Better Man Michael Gracey | USA
Canadian Premiere

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight Embeth Davidtz | South Africa
Canadian Premiere
Sales Title

*Eden Ron Howard | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

*Elton John: Never Too Late R.J. Cutler, David Furnish | USA
World Premiere

*Harbin Woo Min-ho | South Korea
World Premiere

Meet the Barbarians Julie Delpy | France
International Premiere
Sales Title

*Nutcrackers David Gordon Green | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

Oh, Canada Paul Schrader | USA
North American Premiere
Sales Title

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Thom Zimny | USA
World Premiere

*Superboys of Malegaon Reema Kagti | India
World Premiere

*The Deb Rebel Wilson | Australia
World Premiere
Sales Title

The Friend Scott McGehee, David Siegel | USA
International Premiere
Sales Title

The Penguin Lessons Peter Cattaneo | Spain/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title

The Return Uberto Pasolini | Italy/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title

The Shrouds David Cronenberg | Canada/France
North American Premiere
Sales Title

*The Wild Robot Chris Sanders | USA
World Premiere

Unstoppable William Goldenberg | USA
World Premiere

Will & Harper Josh Greenbaum | USA
International Premiere

Special Presentations 2024 (in alphabetical order)

*Previously announced

40 Acres R.T. Thorne | Canada
World Premiere

All of You William Bridges | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

All We Imagine as Light Payal Kapadia | France/India/Netherlands/Luxembourg
Canadian Premiere

Anora Sean Baker | USA
Canadian Premiere

Bird Andrea Arnold | United Kingdom
North American Premiere

Bring Them Down Christopher Andrews | Ireland/Belgium
World Premiere

Can I Get A Witness? Ann Marie Fleming | Canada
World Premiere

Carnival is Over Fernando Coimbra | Brazil/Portugal
World Premiere
Sales Title

Caught by the Tides Jia Zhang-Ke | China
North American Premiere

Conclave Edward Berger | USA/United Kingdom
International Premiere

Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard | France/USA/Mexico
Canadian Premiere

Hard Truths Mike Leigh | United Kingdom/Spain
World Premiere

Harvest Athina Rachel Tsangari | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Sales Title

Heretic Scott Beck, Bryan Woods | Canada
World Premiere

I’m Still Here Walter Salles | Brazil/France
North American Premiere

I, the Executioner Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere

*K-Pops Anderson .Paak | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

Love in the Big City E.oni | South Korea
World Premiere
Sales Title

Millers in Marriage Edward Burns | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

Misericordia Alain Guiraudie | Spain/Portugal/France
Canadian Premiere

*Nightbitch Marielle Heller | USA
World Premiere

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl Rungano Nyoni | Zambia/United Kingdom/Ireland
North American Premiere

Piece by Piece Morgan Neville | USA
International Premiere

Quisling – The Final Days Erik Poppe | Norway
International Premiere
Sales Title

Relay David Mackenzie | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

*Rez Ball Sydney Freeland | USA
World Premiere

Riff Raff Dito Montiel | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

Rumours Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson | Canada/Germany
North American Premiere

Sharp Corner Jason Buxton | Canada/Ireland
World Premiere
Sales Title

*Shepherds Sophie Deraspe | Canada/France
World Premiere
Sales Title

Sketch Seth Worley | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

The Assessment Fleur Fortuné | United Kingdom/Germany/USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

The Cut Sean Ellis | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title

The End Joshua Oppenheimer | Denmark/UK
Canadian Premiere

The Fire Inside Rachel Morrison | USA
World Premiere

The Girl with the Needle Magnus von Horn | Denmark/Poland/Sweden
North American Premiere

The Last Showgirl Gia Coppola | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

*The Life of Chuck Mike Flanagan | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

The Order Justin Kurzel | Canada/USA
North American Premiere

The Piano Lesson Malcolm Washington | USA
International Premiere

*We Live in Time John Crowley | United Kingdom/France
World Premiere

Went Up the Hill Samuel Van Grinsven | New Zealand/Australia
World Premiere
Sales Title

Without Blood Angelina Jolie | USA/Italy
World Premiere
Sales Title

Young Werther José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title

TIFF Takeover: This week’s programming alerts

  • Tuesday, July 23, at 10am ET: Platform Programme
  • Wednesday, July 24, at 10am ET: Discovery Programme
  • Thursday, July 25, at 10am ET: Midnight Madness Programme

Tickets for TIFF ’24 go on sale to TIFF Members by level beginning on Friday, August 16. For more details, visit tiff.net/join. The full Festival schedule will be released on Tuesday, August 13.

Source: Deadline, TIFF
About the Author

1740 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

