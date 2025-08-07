The Paper: Domhnall Gleeson manages a bullpen of misfits at a struggling newspaper in the trailer for The Office spinoff

Coming into a company as the new editor-in-chief is challenging, but Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) is willing to give it the old college try. He doesn’t have the money to pay reporters, so he’s gathered a rag-tag group of volunteers to be the Truth-Teller’s editorial staff. Capturing all the inter-office shenanigans is the crew that filmed Dunder Mifflin’s corporate drama, and they’re just as sneaky in Toledo, Ohio, as they were in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Today’s trailer for The Paper takes us into the heart of Peacock‘s The Office spinoff, with more mockumentary mayhem than an inexperienced group of dimwits obsessed with parkour.

Truth-Teller is a bizarre operation. Although the newspaper has been around for over 100 years, its owner has let it fall to pieces. Oh, did I menation that they also sell toilet paper and seat covers, because what well-oiled machine doesn’t?

The upcoming series from former Office showrunners Greg Daniels and Michael Koman premieres this September 4 with a four-episode launch, with today’s trailer showing Ned’s arrival and attempt to assemble a staff of capable writers to grow the publication. A remarkable aspect of the show’s production is that it employs many crew members who worked behind the scenes on The Office. Their seasoned experience with Daniels and Koman’s comedic sensibilities and run of the show could help the follow-up reach a similar audience and new heights. Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key join Gleeson to round out the primary cast. Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim, and Tracy Letts will have guest roles. Fans of The Office can also catch Oscar Nuñez of The Office fame reprising his role as Oscar Martinez from the original mockumentary.

“It’s about this struggling Midwestern newspaper that’s much reduced from its glory days,” Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter in April. “A lot of the story lines are about how this guy, Domhnall Gleeson’s character, is trying to restore this paper, and he just doesn’t have the budget for hiring reporters, and he has to use all the staff that work there on a volunteer basis to be reporters. They’re completely untrained and don’t know what they’re doing,” Daniels said. “It’s a fruitful premise. There’s a tremendous history for local papers. The villain here is the internet and the ability to look at everybody’s news for free, and all the ad revenue going to Google.”

What do you think about Peacock’s trailer for The Paper? Are you a big enough fan of The Office to want to check this out? Can Domhnall Gleeson’s Ned Sampson rise to the same heights of comedy as Steve Carell’s Michael Scott? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.