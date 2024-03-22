The Perfect Weapon gets a new special edition Blu-ray this summer

Jeff Speakman’s Kenpo action film is set to have an all-new 4K restoration release that is sourced from the original negative of the film.

Since Van Damme and Seagal hit big in the late 80s and early 90s, martial artists started to come out of the woodwork with their own unique brand. As we’ve covered recently on Reel Action, Van Damme collaborator Sheldon Lettich attempted to introduce audiences to both the style of Capoeira and the star power of Mark Dacascos in Only the Strong. Another martial artist that tried his hand at the action title and came away with a cult following was Jeff Speakman as he demonstrated his Kenpo skills in the 1991 film The Perfect Weapon.

Blu-ray.com has the details on a new special edition Blu-ray of The Perfect Weapon. The release will come from Kino Lorber, who will also release Cannon’s Revenge of the Ninja. This upcoming Blu-ray will have an all-new 4K remaster of the film and is set to hit the market on May 21.

The plot description reads,

“One man becomes a deadly strike force in this crackling action-thriller starring martial arts sensation Jeff Speakman (The Expert). Speakman plays a drifter and Kenpo karate expert who returns home to discover his mentor has been murdered by a ruthless drug lord. Determined to avenge the killing, he must contend with the cop assigned to the case—his long-estranged brother (John Dye, Best of the Best). Caught between the arm of the law and his own code of honor, Jeff heads toward a final showdown with a sadistic assassin (Professor Toru Tanaka, Revenge of the Ninja).

Directed by Mark DiSalle (Kickboxer) and supervised by Kenpo karate Grand Master Ed Parker (Revenge of the Pink Panther), The Perfect Weapon features black belt Speakman in the most dazzling karate sequences ever captured on film. Anytime…Anywhere…Anyplace…Jeff Speakman is The Perfect Weapon. Featuring Mariska Hargitay (TV’s Law & Order: SVU) and Dante Basco (Hook) with screen legends Mako (An Eye for an Eye), James Hong (Missing in Action) and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Mortal Kombat).”

The special features and technical specs include:

