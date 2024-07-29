Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock’s rom-com The Proposal gets a significant boost in viewership after Deadpool & Wolverine

As the excitement of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine‘s box office-breaking launch begins to simmer down, how the bloody buddy comedy affects the film industry has come to light. In addition to reinvigorating the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some fans, the Anne Fletcher-directed romantic comedy The Proposal, starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, is rising in popularity. The 2009 comedy, with its 45% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, quickly moved up the Hulu streaming charts to #15 in the U.S. following the release of Marvel’s latest blockbuster. Why? Well, that’s spoiler territory, my friends. If you want the details, read on. If not, see Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, and then come back and read this article. We know you’re dying to learn the connection. How could you not?

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds’s Wade Wilson meets a Deadpool variant named Nicepool, played by his alter ego, Gordon Reynolds. With his silky hair, hypnotic smile, and knack for always seeing a silver lining in any situation, Nicepool tries to join Deadpool in the fourth-wall-breaking fun by addressing the audience and naming a movie outside the context of Deadpool & Wolverine. In the scene, Nicepool looks directly into the camera and, with a knowing grin, says, “The Proposal.”

With those two magical words, The Proposal is given new life on Hulu, thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine!

In The Proposal, Sandra Bullock plays Margaret, a New York editor in danger of being deported back to Canada. In a moment of panic, she convinces her assistant, Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), to marry her in return for a promotion. The quid pro quo goes awry when the fake couple visits Andrew’s hometown in Alaska, ultimately changing their relationship unpredictably. Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, and Betty White star in the laugh-out-loud comedy alongside Reynolds and Bullock.

It’s impressive to see what the mere mention of a film can do when Ryan Reynolds is doing the promotion. Audiences can’t help but crumble at the sight of Reynold’s boyish good looks, playful demeanor, and whip-smart sense of humor. Could you imagine if he were a cult leader? We’d all be drinking the Kool-Aid. Oh yeah!

Do you plan to watch The Proposal on Hulu after watching Deadpool & Wolverine? Let us know in the comments section below.