The Protector: The American attempt to make Jackie Chan a gruff New York City cop is coming to 4K Blu-ray from 88 Films

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Prior to Police Story, Jackie Chan attempted to make his second American-produced film after he was incredibly disappointed with Battle Creek Brawl. That second attempt became 1985’s The Protector. Chan would be vocal about his creative differences with director James Glickenhaus, but the film still became somewhat of a cult classic. It was an interesting direction for Chan as they tried to make him more like a Dirty Harry-esque cop. The film also stars Danny Aiello, Victor Arnold, Moon Lee, and Roy Chiao.

88 Films has announced it’s March releases and Blu-ray.com reports that The Protector will be getting a 4K Blu-ray from the label. While 88 Films is a British-based distributor, the Blu-rays will be multi-regional, so domestic buyers should take note! The new 4-disc set will not only feature the original US theatrical version, but it will also include the Hong Kong version that was re-directed by Chan, as well as a UK version of the film.

The Protector hits retailers on March 16.

The description reads,
“Description: After the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman’s daughter, maverick New York City cops Billy Wong (Jackie Chan) and Danny Garoni (Danny Aiello) are sent to garner leads in Hong Kong, but the pair find themselves beset by the local police and crime boss, Harold Ko (Roy Chiao) who will stop at nothing in ensuring the continuity of his drug empire.”

The technical specs read:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
    Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
    Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio
    English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
    English: LPCM 2.0
  • Subtitles
    English, English SDH
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Four-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)
  • Packaging
    Slipbox
    Slipcover in original pressing
    Reversible cover
    Booklet
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region B (A, C untested)

While there hasn’t been a list of extras announced with the 4K release (except for the multiple international cuts), it’s possible that 88 Films might integrate some of the special features that were included in the regular Blu-ray that became available a few years ago. Those special features included:

  • Alternative “Hong Kong Version”, Jackie Chan’s recut of the film. (Presented from a Standard Definition Source with newly translated English subtitles)
  • Remastered Original Stereo Soundtrack
  • NEW English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Remixed Soundtrack
  • NEW Hard Edge: Interview with Director James Glickenhaus (2019)
  • NEW Follow the Puck: Interview with Mark Irwin (2019)
  • Audio Commentary by Film-Maker Arne Venema & Hong Kong Film Expert Mike Leeder [US Cut]
  • Audio Commentary by Irish Film-making maverick George Clarke & Hong Kong Film Expert Mike Leeder [HK Cut]
  • A Tale of 2 movies with Steve Lawson: A side-by-side comparison of the HK cut and the US cut of the film
  • Archive Behind the Scenes Featurette with newly translated subtitles
  • Original Promotional Trailers
    • International Trailer
    • Japanese Trailer
    • Hong Kong Trailer
    • Japanese Teaser Trailer [HD]

Source: Blu-ray.com
