The Protector: The American attempt to make Jackie Chan a gruff New York City cop is coming to 4K Blu-ray from 88 Films

Prior to Police Story, Jackie Chan attempted to make his second American-produced film after he was incredibly disappointed with Battle Creek Brawl. That second attempt became 1985’s The Protector. Chan would be vocal about his creative differences with director James Glickenhaus, but the film still became somewhat of a cult classic. It was an interesting direction for Chan as they tried to make him more like a Dirty Harry-esque cop. The film also stars Danny Aiello, Victor Arnold, Moon Lee, and Roy Chiao.

88 Films has announced it’s March releases and Blu-ray.com reports that The Protector will be getting a 4K Blu-ray from the label. While 88 Films is a British-based distributor, the Blu-rays will be multi-regional, so domestic buyers should take note! The new 4-disc set will not only feature the original US theatrical version, but it will also include the Hong Kong version that was re-directed by Chan, as well as a UK version of the film.

The Protector hits retailers on March 16.

The description reads,

“Description: After the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman’s daughter, maverick New York City cops Billy Wong (Jackie Chan) and Danny Garoni (Danny Aiello) are sent to garner leads in Hong Kong, but the pair find themselves beset by the local police and crime boss, Harold Ko (Roy Chiao) who will stop at nothing in ensuring the continuity of his drug empire.”

The technical specs read:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Codec: HEVC / H.265 Resolution: Native 4K (2160p) HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10 Aspect ratio: 1.85:1 Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1 Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: LPCM 2.0

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit) English: LPCM 2.0 Subtitles

English, English SDH

English, English SDH Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Four-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Four-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50) Packaging

Slipbox

Slipcover in original pressing

Reversible cover

Booklet

Slipbox Slipcover in original pressing Reversible cover Booklet Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region B (A, C untested)

While there hasn’t been a list of extras announced with the 4K release (except for the multiple international cuts), it’s possible that 88 Films might integrate some of the special features that were included in the regular Blu-ray that became available a few years ago. Those special features included:

Alternative “Hong Kong Version”, Jackie Chan’s recut of the film. (Presented from a Standard Definition Source with newly translated English subtitles)

Remastered Original Stereo Soundtrack

NEW English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Remixed Soundtrack

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Remixed Soundtrack NEW Hard Edge: Interview with Director James Glickenhaus (2019)

Hard Edge: Interview with Director James Glickenhaus (2019) NEW Follow the Puck: Interview with Mark Irwin (2019)

Follow the Puck: Interview with Mark Irwin (2019) Audio Commentary by Film-Maker Arne Venema & Hong Kong Film Expert Mike Leeder [US Cut]

Audio Commentary by Irish Film-making maverick George Clarke & Hong Kong Film Expert Mike Leeder [HK Cut]

A Tale of 2 movies with Steve Lawson: A side-by-side comparison of the HK cut and the US cut of the film

Archive Behind the Scenes Featurette with newly translated subtitles

Original Promotional Trailers International Trailer Japanese Trailer Hong Kong Trailer Japanese Teaser Trailer [HD]

