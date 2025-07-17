The Purge 6: James DeMonaco has submitted the script to Blumhouse

Four years have gone by since Purge franchise creator James DeMonaco let it be known that he had an idea for The Purge 6 that would get him back into the director’s chair (after handing The First Purge and The Forever Purge over to other directors) and see Frank Grillo reprising the role of Leo Barnes, the character he played in The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year. So much time has passed, fans have probably been doubting that the movie will ever happen at all. But now, DeMonaco has given our friends at Bloody Disgusting a promising update: the script has been finished and submitted to Blumhouse Productions!

DeMonaco told Bloody Disgusting, “ I just finished a script. My producer, Sébastien Lemercier, has read multiple drafts, given me notes. We just handed it to Jason [Blum]. I’m really happy with it. I hope they like it. I think it’s cool and fun. We’re hoping next year would be great to shoot, maybe the end of this year if timing works out. But now it’s with the powers that be, so we’ll see what happens. ” Up to this point, the filmmaker has always been open about the fact that he was hoping to bring Grillo back as Leo for The Purge 6, even going so far as to say that the idea was “all about the Leo character”… but during this new interview, he held back, simply teasing, “ People’s favorite character might be coming back, I can say without naming who that is; a couple of people who could be. But someone’s coming back who I love and I think the audience loves. “

DeMonaco also revealed that he has written the script with his wife, who inspired the initial idea for The Purge with a comment she made after the couple was involved in a road rage incident. He says that the characters include some great heroines, “real warrior women” who come forth on Purge night. He has previously said, “ It’s not completely different than previous movies, but it’s a new America that we’re entering into. In The Forever Purge, America kind of collapsed, and it’s really kind of mapped itself according to different ideologies. The states are based on sexuality, religion and ideology. So we’ve broken apart and the state of discord is at its worst. We enter The Purge in that world. “

Grillo has previously indicated the shot-callers at Universal and Blumhouse weren’t sure they were going to move forward with this one, which is why it has taken so long to get rolling. Here’s hoping they’re ready to give it a greenlight now.

Are you glad to hear that the script for The Purge 6 is finished? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.