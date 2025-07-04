How involved was Neil Gaiman in The Sandman season 2?

The first six episodes of The Sandman Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix, but the sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman have cast a shadow over the premiere. Many fans have wondered how directly involved Gaiman was with the production of the final season, and showrunner Allan Heinberg addressed his role in an interview with TVLine.

“ [Gaiman] was super busy. We talked less. But if I had a question, I could definitely call, ” Heinberg explained. “ He was involved in the casting of the Endless; that was very important. But in terms of the other characters, it moved too fast in order for us to involve him in the way that we had with the initial casting, which happened in prep. We were casting as we were shooting. So the whole thing just moved very quickly. And organically, because so much had already been established in Season 1, there was less of a need to run everything by him, because he’d already approved it in Season 1. We’re returning to the same sets, we’re returning to the same characters. So it was a very organic sort of, ‘You’ve got this,’ and very generous — like Neil saying to me, ‘You’ve got this, call me if you need me,’ and that’s how we proceeded with Season 2. “

Heinberg continued, “ If he did watch cuts, he very seldom called me with notes. I can’t even remember a single note, but I think a lot of that was just him giving us room to make the show and knowing that we would get there in the end and not wanting to impose himself on the process. And also: So many people are making the show, and they’re all moving so quickly, and Neil knows this. So for him to drop a pebble into the pond would have created ripples. He knows what that’s like, and he’s very conscientious about it. “

TVLine then asked Heinberg if he’s been in contact with Gaiman recently.

He is an executive producer on the show, and he’s been a brilliant and — I will just tell you, in my experience — he’s been nothing but loving and generous. And I don’t know that if I had created a comic and some guy came in and made it into a TV show, I don’t know that I would have been as loving and trusting and generous. And that’s my Neil Gaiman experience. I can’t speak about any of the allegations, because I don’t know anything. So I feel for everyone involved, and I wish we lived in a world where there was room for nuance, and everybody’s point of view is valid, including Neil’s. And that’s where I am: Everybody has a truth, everybody has an experience as it happened to them. And if there is — this is going way too far — but I’m not involved in it, in any of it. I respect everybody involved, and the worst thing I could do is make it about me in any way, if that makes sense.

