The Shadow Strays trailer from Netflix prepares you for martial arts mayhem

Timo Tjahjanto returns with a new action drama that promises to continue in the vein of his past films, Headshot and The Night Comes for Us.

Fans of Timo Tjahjanto, prepare yourselves for his new action-packed follow-up to his films Headshot, The Night Comes For Us (both starring The Raid‘s Iko Uwais) and The Big 4. The Indonesian filmmaker has now unleashed the trailer for his new movie The Shadow Strays courtesy of Netflix. We’re treated to an ominous circuit of push-ups that our main character, played by Aurora Ribero, is doing as we get glimpses of some of the hardcore fighting action that she is training herself for.

The official synopsis reads,

“The Shadow Strays follows the story of Codename 13, a young assassin who finds herself suspended after a mission gone wrong. During her downtime, she bonds with Monji, a boy who recently lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji disappears, 13 embarks on a quest to find him, even if it means going against her mentor and the organization she belongs to, ‘The Shadows.'”

The cast features a mix of emerging and established stars. Aurora Ribero stars as 13, delivering a powerful performance that combines intense action with deep emotional range. Hana Malasan plays Umbra, a veteran assassin and 13’s strict mentor. Ribero and Malasan’s performances bring fresh energy and intensity to the screen, with their fight scenes being a highlight to watch out for. Ali Fikry portrays Monji, the young boy who becomes the catalyst for 13’s journey. Adipati Dolken steps into a villainous role as Prasetyo, a corrupt cop, while Andri Mashadi plays Ariel, the sadistic crime boss.

The film dives deep into themes of redemption and loyalty, set against the backdrop of a brutal and unforgiving underworld. Audiences can expect Tjahjanto’s signature style, with expertly choreographed action sequences guaranteed to keep them on the edge of their seats. The emotional core of the story, centered on the bond between 13 and Monji, adds a layer of depth that will resonate with viewers.

The Shadow Strays unleashes the fury on Netflix starting October 17.